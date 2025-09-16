Think Local

Events and everyday fun are on the agenda in Osoyoos and area this fall

Bounty of Osoyoos fall fun

Photo: Destination Osoyoos If you want to your summer to last a little longer, Osoyoos is the place.

It’s time to visit Osoyoos, where you can still go for late-afternoon swims, enjoy a round of golf and sit on the patio while enjoying food and drinks with friends.

Throw in the spectacular lineup of events that are taking place over the next month or so, and you have no reason not to visit the South Okanagan town.

The signature event of the season in the region happens this weekend. Wine Capital Weekend, which runs from Friday to Sunday in and around nearby Oliver, draws visitors for three days of music, food and, of course, wine.

The festivities begin with the Kick-Off Party at District Wine Village on Friday, featuring legendary Canadian rock band Glass Tiger, followed by the lively Cask & Keg Festival and its popular Beer Olympics on Saturday. The weekend culminates with the 26th annual Festival of the Grape, showcasing more than 40 wineries alongside artisan vendors, family-friendly activities and the legendary grape stomp competition.

The month is also full of community events, including the weekly farmers’ market at Town Square, live music on winery patios, Cars & Coffee at Gino’s Coffee House and cultural programming at the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre.

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Special dates include the End-of-Summer Golf Tournament at Sonora Dunes on Thursday, Sept. 25, and a packed Saturday, Sept. 27, that includes a silk scarf workshop at Gold Hill Winery, a fundraising gala at Nk’Mip Cellars and a Sue Foley concert at Oliver’s Venables Theatre.

As October approaches, Osoyoos transforms again with the fourth annual All Hallows Festival on Oct. 25 and 26. The Wide Arts National Association hosts the event, which features dance performances, live music, aerial acrobatics, food trucks, beer and wine service, and a bustling vendor market. It’s a celebration that welcomes all ages to embrace the season’s festive spirit.

Amidst all of that fall fun, feel free to take advantage of the beautiful fall weather that beats everywhere else in the country. As the sun sets, the vineyards light up with harvest activity, orchards offer delicious and ripe fruit, and the desert hills shift into brilliant autumn shades.

Golfers can take full advantage of the season, with warm days and cooler evenings making for ideal rounds. Championship-level play awaits at the Osoyoos Golf Club’s Desert Gold and Park Meadows courses, while Sonora Dunes offers a more casual experience framed by vineyard views. With smaller crowds and spectacular scenery, the reward after play is just as enticing, whether it’s a glass of local wine, a walk along the lake or dinner with a sunset backdrop.

Start planning your trip to now by visiting the Destination Osoyoos website here.

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.