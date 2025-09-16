Think Local

Wild One Run returns to Wilden for seventh year of fun, fitness and philanthropy

Photo: Contributed The Wild One Run will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The Wild One Run returns later this month, bringing the community together on Wilden’s scenic trails for fitness, fun and a cause that reaches far beyond the finish line.

The seventh annual event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27, in Wilden, which is Kelowna’s largest master-planned community.

There are distances for everyone, including the 1K kids’ run, 5K and 10K trail runs, a 5K dog run and a 5K hike where dogs are also welcome. Families, runners, walkers and four-legged friends will all find a run or walk that fits their physical level perfectly.

“The Wild One Run is a unique trail run experience with something for everyone, from little ones and four-legged friends to avid runners chasing their next PB," event director Johanna Eger says. "Whether you’re here to push your limits or simply enjoy the views at a hiking pace, this event brings the community together for fun, connection and a positive impact.”

Participants in the 5K and 10K runs will receive custom Wild One Run athletic socks courtesy of GeoTility, while every finisher will be presented with a medal at the line. Scenic routes wind through Wilden’s backcountry, offering a unique outdoor experience.

The day also features family-friendly entertainment, including a kids’ zone with a bouncy castle, face painting and bib-painting station, all sponsored by Fawdry Homes. A live DJ will set the tone throughout the event, while Bosley’s Brandts Creek in Glenmore ensures treats and goodies for the canine participants.

Coffee, hot chocolate, post-run refreshments and samples from local sponsors will keep energy high, and for the first time, limited-edition Wild One merchandise—shirts and sport beanies—will be available for purchase.

All of that is reason enough to get outside with friends and family, but there is an even deeper reason to take part.

That’s because all proceeds from the Wild One Run support youth mental health through the Wilden Legacy Fund, which backs local organizations such as The Clarity/ROYC Project, Elevation Outdoors, This Space, Gateway to Trades and Spark. These initiatives aim to provide programs, mentorship and resources to help young people navigate challenges and build resilience.

“Since founding the Wilden Legacy Fund in 2017, we’ve seen how much of a difference it can make in the regional network of youth mental health programs," Wilden Legacy Fund founder and Wilden CEO Karin Eger-Blenk says. "Young people are the foundation of our future, yet they are facing an increasingly difficult world. They deserve all the professional support we can give them to build resilience and to learn the tools they need to protect and sustain their well-being.”

Registration is open until Sept. 25 at noon at wildonerun.ca.

