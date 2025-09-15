Think Local

The Body Blueprint will help you to know more about your body, overall health

Know your body better

Contributed

Stop using the mirror and social media when it comes to your health.

The Body Blueprint has the ability to help you acquire that information easily and without putting a dent in your wallet.

The new Kelowna business offers DEXA body composition scans, resting metabolic rate testing and VO2 max testing using gold standard pieces of equipment. UBCO graduates Daniel Bobocel and Avi Stevens started the company to give people a better picture of their health.

The business, whose full name is The Body Blueprint-Advanced Body Metrics and is located in Centuria Urban Village at the corner of Bernard and Gordon, does not diagnose medical issues, but it can make recommendations based on the data.

“It’s preventative health care,” Bobocel says. “You come in, you get all these metrics, you have all these results. We’ll do a full interpretation, and we’ll tell you if some of these numbers are out of the normal range, if something is a bit elevated or too low.

“Then you take those results to your family doctor, physician, practitioner, whoever it is, and then they can send you on to additional testing to actually get a diagnosis.”

The DEXA scanner, whose acronym stands for dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, is one of only two in Kelowna. The brand new Hologic Horizon W DEXA scanner uses a small dose of radiation to determine body composition, bone density, muscle mass, body fat percentage and visceral adipose fat, which is the fat in your abdomen. DEXA scanners, which are pieces of medical equipment, are the only scientifically credible and easily accessible way to measure body composition.

Family doctors do not offer DEXA scans, and there is a long wait to get a bone density scan that is covered by health insurance. The Body Blueprint offers an affordable option that can deliver results immediately and get you started on your health journey.

Photo: The Body Blueprint Daniel Bobocel, left, and Avi Stevens.

DEXA scans are beneficial for anyone who wants to know more about their general health status, and they are also great for bodybuilders and fitness buffs who want to track their progress.

“When I was doing DEXA scans before I started this, seeing my body fat go down and my muscle mass go up, there’s no better validation,” Stevens says. “It feels great. It makes me want to keep going.”

The Body Blueprint’s VO2 max testing enables users to test their cardiovascular endurance and oxygen uptake. The higher the score, the better your body utilizes oxygen. The VO2 Master machine at The Body Blueprint is the same version used by Olympians and other elite athletes around the world.

Finally, the VO2 Master is used to measure how many calories your body burns while you’re resting, which is your resting metabolic rate. Once that number is determined, it will help you figure out the rest of the equation for weight loss.

“Say you burn fifteen hundred calories at rest and you go to the gym every day and you burn three hundred calories in the gym. You’re burning eighteen hundred calories a day,” Stevens says. “You have to eat less than eighteen hundred calories a day if you want to lose weight.”

The best part about The Body Blueprint is its three services are connected, which means they can paint the full picture of your health.

“You come in and do one of each and you come back in six months, do them all again, and you’ll have actual, true results of your progress,” Bobocel says. “It’s really cool to be able to see that and visualize it—not just step on a bathroom scale and see your weight go up and down.”

The Body Blueprint, whose address is 2-1131 Lawson Ave., is located in the EntheoMed space in Centuria Urban Village.

To book an appointment, visit its website here.

Photo: The Body Blueprint

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.