First phase of luxury condominium community Eminence now open

Kelowna’s dynamic real estate scene has a new showstopper: Eminence, a luxury master planned condominium community built at the base of the iconic Knox Mountain, where every view is elevated.

Phase 1, which is called Summit, is now complete at 630 Boynton Place and ready to impress.

“Our homeowners are taking up residency and we’re so excited to welcome them,” award-winning condominium developer Colleen Wilson says. “I remember standing on the land for the first time and envisioning it, and now I turn the corner and look towards Boynton, and there it is looming in front of me, against the majesty of Knox Mountain.

“We have been developing condominiums for several decades, and as we only do residential developments in places we love. We are very excited to bring Eminence to Kelowna.”

And she isn’t the only one excited for possession. Here are a couple of new Eminence homeowners who are thrilled to join the community and can’t wait to meet their neighbours:

Wilson went on to say they have a wonderful group of homeowners, including locals, as well as buyers from Vancouver, other parts of the Lower Mainland, Alberta and Eastern Canada.

“We’re not just a developer that builds homes; we design lifestyles,” she says. “We think about how people would want to live, and then the homes we design are the foundation for that lifestyle. When I think of Kelowna, I’m inspired by organic modern sophistication that is casual and charming, but elegant in a very natural way.”

It’s a lifestyle where you can enjoy the privacy of your own home and personal private balcony or terrace. Or if you’re in the mood for some company, casually gather with friends on the rooftop terrace while taking in the breathtaking valley views.

A day in the life at Eminence might start with a morning coffee on the sun washed rooftop terrace, followed by a hike up Knox Mountain to Kathleen Lake. Take your dog for a stroll through the beautiful neighbourhood just steps from the multimillion dollar homes of Highpointe. Fill your afternoons with the countless activities Kelowna has to offer that are literally moments away from Eminence. Round the day out enjoying a glass of fine Okanagan wine with friends and neighbours, all while watching the sunset from the elevated rooftop terrace.

Kelowna is considered one of the best places to live in the country. It’s the Lake Como of Canada, a charming celebrity hideaway, yet still welcomes everyone who values the incomparable lifestyle this charming city offers. Imagine yourself living there and at what better place than Eminence. It can be yours now with a few select units available for immediate possession in Phase 1, Summit.

The quality of the build, the architecture, design and finishes at Eminence set it well apart from the competition. Seamlessly designed to blend with the hues and textures of the B.C. landscape, the developer’s award-winning design team has once again created something distinctly unique. Residents will enjoy tastefully finished one- and two-bedroom homes, some with dens and private rooftop terraces, as well as spectacular corner units with double cantilever L-shaped balconies. They are all set against the natural beauty and hiking trails of Knox Mountain, yet just seven minutes from downtown Kelowna, the marina, the vibrant lakefront restaurants and boardwalk, and conveniently close to shopping, the university and the airport. With numerous famous Okanagan wineries within 20 minutes, renowned ski resorts 40 minutes away, and world-class golf courses in and around the city, it is no wonder Kelowna is recognized as one of the true gems of Canada. Top it off with carefree, condominium living, and you have the most coveted lifestyle.

In addition to the spectacular rooftop gathering terrace, other common amenities of Phase 1, Summit are the doggie wash and bike wash for a cleanup after excursions up and down majestic Knox Mountain. For the active lifestyle Kelowna is known for, each unit in Phase 1, Summit also includes storage for bikes of all kinds, as well as kayaks and paddleboards for water sport enthusiasts. And, of course, Eminence is very pet friendly. Your pets are VIPs—very important pets.

Eminence Phase 2, Ridge is now selling, giving pre-sale buyers an opportunity to customize their home to their own taste through three stunning colour palettes, exuding a modern organic flair. Phase Two, Ridge also features select units with spectacular private rooftop terraces. All Phase 2, Ridge owners will have access to the Ridge’s Eminence hallmark common amenity of the beautiful rooftop terrace, providing a beautiful gathering space for all residents.

Eminence isn’t just another development—it is a mountain living work of art. Its central location, smart design and lifestyle-focused amenities, both natural and built, make it a standout offering for people who are looking for a residential style condo, including first-time buyers, anyone with discerning taste and savvy investors.

There is brand new on-site sales office and showroom, which is now in unit 111, that showcases the beauty of Eminence, which is represented by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

You can register at eminenceliving.ca to receive more information on the development or call 778-739-0431 to get in touch with someone from the sales team. You can also follow along on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

