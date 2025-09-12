Oktoberfest at Sparkling Hill will be celebration of Austrian tradition, Okanagan charm

Photo: Sparkling Hill Resort Oktoberfest is coming to Sparkling Hill Resort next weekend.

Prost!

The German word for “Cheers!” will be echoing throughout Sparkling Hill Resort next weekend when it celebrates Oktoberfest in true Austrian style.

The luxury resort will transform into a lively hub of music, food and tradition from Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21, hosting a three-day celebration that blends Bavarian spirit with alpine hospitality.

“Our Oktoberfest brings the heart of Austria to the Okanagan, offering guests a vibrant, delightful and immersive cultural experience in a truly spectacular setting,” Sparkling Hill Resort group and events manager Rachel Charnock says.

Guests can look forward to live Oktoberfest bands, authentic Austrian cuisine, specialty beers and a bustling market featuring local artisans and seasonal treats. The free-entry Oktoberfest Market runs Saturday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with vendors showcasing everything from candles and jewellery to pottery and baked goods. Food stalls will serve bratwurst, deli meats, sausages and other traditional favourites.

Those eager for a hands-on experience can take part in ticketed workshops, including signature scent candle making with Roshni Wellness, autumn wreath building with The Botaness and a paint-and-sip session featuring stein painting with wine pairing from Boho Sketch Co.

The festivities also include special dining events at Gerni’s Farmhouse, a 16th-century Austrian building that was dismantled, shipped and rebuilt on site. Throughout the weekend, ticketed lunches, dinners and a Sunday brunch buffet will showcase the flavours of Austria alongside live music.

Franz & Dani Polka Band will provide the authentic soundtrack on Friday night and Saturday during lunch. The Oktoberators will perform during Saturday’s dinner, and The Bavarian Five will hit the stage at dinner on Sunday.

Tickets for every Oktoberfest event at Sparkling Hill can be found here. Tickets for the workshops are on sale until Sept. 16, while the dining tickets for the full weekend are on sale until Sept. 20.

So whether you are dropping in for the day or spending the full weekend, visitors are invited to enjoy Sparkling Hill Resort’s elevated take on this beloved tradition and also enjoy the unforgettable views of the Okanagan Valley.

Oktoberfest at Sparkling Hill promises an unforgettable celebration of culture, cuisine and camaraderie in the heart of the Okanagan.

More information about Oktoberfest at Sparkling Hill can be found on its website here.

Photo: Sparkling Hill Resort

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.