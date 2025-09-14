Think Local

40% of homesites sold at The Summit at Lakestone following public launch event

Lakestone 40% sold

Photo: Contributed The Summit at Lakestone offers the perfect combination of luxury, convenience, and peace of mind.

The Summit at Lakestone continues to build impressive sales momentum, with 40% of its 57 premium homesites spoken for by Lakestone preferred builders and the general public since the early summer launch.

The strong market demand was further demonstrated at the Aug. 29 Walk the Land public event, which attracted 64 prospective buyers—underscoring continued interest in this award-winning master-planned community.

Located atop one of the highest ridgelines at Lakestone, these elevated homesites offer sweeping views across four pristine lakes—Okanagan, Kalamalka, Wood and Ellison.

With homesites starting at $369,900 and a 10% deposit until lot completion in 2026, this newest residential release marks the first new neighbourhood at Lakestone in nearly six years—representing an exclusive opportunity to secure a homesite in this coveted master-planned community.

“We're thrilled with the response we've seen from local buyers who really understand what makes The Summit special,” says Marc Leger, Lakestone’s manager of community relations, sales and marketing (Lakestone).

“Our purchasers come from the local, Lower Mainland and Alberta markets, and they're drawn to Lakestone's reputation for quality, lifestyle and those incredible lake views. The homesites within the Lakestone Summit phase need to be seen to be appreciated—it is impossible to articulate the rarity of these large lots with expansive views. Our prime location, along with the flexibility to work with any of our five preferred builders, allows buyers to create a home that perfectly matches their vision.”

Luxury living and builder flexibility

The Summit at Lakestone offers the perfect combination of luxury, convenience, and peace of mind. These homesites provide direct access to 28.8 km of maintained trails and Lakestone's resort-style amenities. Beacon Park is set atop the Summit, anchored by a community pavilion, creating natural gathering spaces that reinforce the community vision where residents can build lasting connections.

Lakestone is a master-planned community in Lake Country offering modern living surrounded by nature. Spanning 550 acres—more than 250 preserved as natural open space—Lakestone is home to more than 325 homes and residents enjoy award-winning amenities, including The Lake Club and Centre Club, two community hubs with pools, fitness facilities, and event spaces. Outdoor features include parks, courts for tennis and pickleball and a technical bike park.

Named Canada’s Community Development of the Year in 2020, Lakestone is designed for those who value active lifestyles, community connection and the beauty of the Okanagan.

When it comes to peace of mind, Lakestone offers choice and control over your dream home. You have the freedom to choose from five preferred builders—each with proven Okanagan experience and exceptional craftsmanship reputations—rather than being limited to one builder or restrictive floor plans.

Nearly half the homesites are already spoken for and the remaining opportunities are moving quickly. With fall just around the corner, this is the moment to secure your place at Lakestone. Don’t wait. Schedule your private tour now to walk the land and choose the homesite that’s right for you.

To book your visit, email [email protected], call Marc Leger at 778-480-6559 or stop by the information centre (open Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.) at 9678 Benchland Drive in Lake Country.

More details are available at lakestoneliving.com.