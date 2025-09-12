Deadline for Triple Crown Raffle from Hunters for BC coming up soon

Photo: Queen Charlotte Lodge This could be you, fishing in the beautiful waters off Haida Gwaii.

If you’ve ever dreamed of reeling in trophy salmon or halibut in the wild beauty of Haida Gwaii, this is your chance. Hunters for BC is back with the Triple Crown Raffle, and the grand prize is the trip of a lifetime to Queen Charlotte Lodge—one of the most iconic fishing lodges in the Pacific Northwest.

This all-inclusive, self-guided trip for two is valued at over $12,500 and includes everything you need for a world-class experience: helicopter transport, fine dining, boat and gear, and, of course, unforgettable fishing in the legendary waters of Haida Gwaii.

Get your ticket now and mark your calendar for the grand prize draw on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Ride, fish or cash in

Here’s the best part: the grand prize winner gets to choose their crown. You could take home:

• Queen Charlotte Lodge fishing trip for two in Haida Gwaii (over $12,500 value) — reel in salmon and halibut, soak in lodge life and experience a destination that every angler dreams about.

• Suzuki KingQuad ATV (valued at over $14,000, plus a $500 in-store gift certificate) — rugged, reliable and ready for anything. Whether it’s hunting season, chores on the farm or exploring B.C.’s backcountry, this machine has you covered.

• $10,000 in cash — simple, flexible and guaranteed to get anyone excited.

No matter your lifestyle, the Triple Crown Raffle has a prize that fits the bill. See full prize details here.

The 50/50 jackpot

Alongside the grand prize is a separate 50/50 raffle, already nearing $40,000 and growing daily. One lucky ticket holder will take half the pot—and that’s on top of the main raffle prizes.

Wildlife wins too

Every ticket sold directly supports Hunters for BC’s conservation work across the province—projects that put wildlife first. From mule deer monitoring in the Okanagan to moose enhancement initiatives up north to access management and habitat restoration at Pennask Summit, these efforts ensure healthier wildlife and stronger habitats for future generations.

So whether your dream is hauling in halibut in Haida Gwaii, hitting the trails on a brand new quad or pocketing $10,000 cash, it all comes down to one date: Sept. 18, the grand prize draw.

Don’t miss it. Get your tickets now at conservationraffle.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.