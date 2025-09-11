Trail Appliances caps year of 50th birthday celebrations with Anniversary Sale

Photo: Trail Appliances Trail Appliances is holding its holding its Anniversary Sale from Sept. 4-24.

The year-long celebration of Trail Appliances' 50 years of operation is coming to an end, and the business has saved its best for last.

The B.C. and family owned business is holding its Anniversary Sale from Sept. 4-24, marking the finale of 12 months of celebrating 50 years in business. Customers can expect discounts, free delivery and recycling offers, an extra year of warranty coverage, and bonus gifts with qualifying purchases, including cookware sets, Miele vacuums and LG 50-inch televisions.

“We're really, really, really excited for it,” Trail Appliances Kelowna general manager Ryan Kurtz says.

The sale caps a milestone year that has combined customer appreciation with community giving. Trail has been raising funds for Food Banks BC with a goal of $50,000. Everyone who makes a purchase can donate any amount to the fundraiser, and Trail Appliances will match that donation, up to $25,000.

“The anniversary celebration is not just about sales. It’s also about giving,” Kurtz says. “We’ve been running this campaign, and we’re about to come to the finish line, hopefully during our anniversary sale.”

Trail Appliances has become one of B.C.’s most recognized appliance retailers since its founding in 1974. Still family-run, the company says it offers the largest selection of appliances in Western Canada, backed by the Trail Appliances Price Match Guarantee and a focus on customer service.

Kelowna shoppers can explore Trail’s flagship showroom on Enterprise Way, which is known for its display kitchens designed by interior designers to inspire home projects. For deals on open-box and clearance items, the company’s outlet centre across Highway 97 from Kelowna International Airport offers savings on qualifying products, which are also eligible for anniversary sale promotions.

With a delivery footprint stretching from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm and Sicamous to Vernon, Trail continues to expand its reach while keeping its roots in B.C.

“We like to think that we’re one of B.C.’s most loved brands,” Kurtz said. “Our unrivalled appliance expertise and our price match guarantee means you can shop with confidence that you're getting the best price and the best appliance for your needs.”

More information about Trail Appliances can be found on its website here.

