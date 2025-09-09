Two-day conference and retreat in Kamloops focussing on women's health

Photo: Contributed A two-day event, focussing on women's health, will be held at the TRU Conference Centre,

Kylye Ann Ralston feels that not enough women are warned about what to expect health-wise once they turn 40 and head into midlife. So, she is out to change that.

A menopause coordinator and sexual health educator and workplace culture consultant based at Sun Peaks, Ralston is presenting what she calls a “midlife mastery weekend conference and retreat” scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28 at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.

The event will focus on women in perimenopause and menopause and to help them understand just what is happening to their bodies in midlife.

Billed as an integrative menopause experience, bridging Western science and Indigenous wisdom to honour the whole woman, the two-day event will feature a conference on day one that will begin by grounding participants in evidence-based education, exploring the biology, the brain, sleep, hormones and workplace impact, as well as the sexual health of the menopausal transition.

Medical experts and workplace advocates will share clear, actionable knowledge to help women better understand their bodies and teach them to advocate for themselves when it comes to their own healthcare, their work and their lives.

The second day of the event will be a retreat, with participants shifting into integration and meaning-making, through indigenous teachings, emotional processing, storytelling, and expressive arts, allowing for personal transformation and collective healing.

“The weekend bridges the clinical and the cultural, the physical and the spiritual, the professional and the personal. You’ll learn, you’ll feel, you’ll connect and you’ll remember who you are,” says Ralston.

She says today, woman often do not know what’s next when it comes to midlife, and their health after 40 can be very different. She describes it as a second puberty, and jokingly calls it “cougar puberty.”

“We use lots of humour and instead of talking about ‘happily ever after,’ we talk about ‘happily ever after menopause.”

The event comes at a good time as women’s healthcare is finally starting to be addressed more widely, including the impact of menopause. B.C. will start to cover the cost of hormone replacement therapy starting next spring and Kelowna now has three menopause clinics up and running.

It was not until the 1990s that women’s health research started to be done using women’s bodies and only recently have medical students started to be taught specifically about menopause and its health effects on women. As a result, there is a need for health care studies specifically on women’s health, particularly for women over the age of 40.

The two-day event, will be held at the TRU Conference Centre, 1055 University Drive in Kamloops. The cost for both days is $275 if paid via email transfer ([email protected]) or $275 plus fees on on Eventbrite.

For more information about the conference and retreat, the topics covered, the speakers, the location and to buy tickets, click here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.