Fresh Dental Hygiene offers better oral health through Canadian Dental Care Plan

Photo: Fresh Dental Hygiene The team at Fresh Dental Hygiene will make your oral health care for comfortable.

Kelowna's Fresh Dental Hygiene is opening doors to better oral health for local families by making professional care more affordable and accessible under the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

“As a locally owned clinic, we are excited to extend access to quality oral health and help to improve the overall health of our clients,” owner Joanna Bernath says.

Administered by Sun Life, the CDCP is designed to make dental services accessible to those with household incomes below $90,000. The plan covers preventive care such as cleanings, fluoride, exams and X-rays, as well as restorative fillings, root canals, dentures and even oral surgeries. The Fresh Dental Hygiene team consists of dental hygiene practitioners, which means they have additional qualifications and specialized training that allow them to practise independently.

Not only will those who take advantage of the CDCP get oral health care they might not have received otherwise, but they will also enjoy the supportive, client-focused environment that is at the heart of everything Fresh Dental Hygiene does.

“When a client comes to see us, everything is all about client-centred care,” Bernath says. “We listen to our clients, we hear their concerns. Often they come with lots of anxiety, but we are a different environment than a traditional dental office.

“Our clients don’t have to listen to all of the dental sounds and don’t have to talk about expensive dental treatment. That lowers anxiety right away. We take our time to lower their stress and provide thorough care.”

The clinic provides periodontal scaling, X-rays, laser treatment for inflamed gum pockets, oral cancer screenings and cosmetic work like ZOOM whitening. Clients are referred to local dentists or specialists when additional treatment is needed, and the employees will work evenings and weekends to accommodate clients’ schedules.

“We are so humbled and so grateful that our clients come see us, and we always strive to ensure they receive the highest quality of care,” Bernath says. “What they appreciate a lot is the continuity of care. When they come in, they know who they are going to see, and feel comfortable knowing that we are familiar with their history and personalized treatment plan."

Fresh Dental Hygiene emphasizes prevention and the strong connection between oral health and overall health. Bernath points out gum disease has been linked to serious conditions such as heart disease, lung infections, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, arthritis, autoimmune conditions and some cancers.

For Bernath and her team, the motivation is simple.

“We love our clients, and when you do something you love it shines through,” she says. “Most people don’t really like when somebody’s picking at their teeth, so we try to make it as comfortable as possible.”

More information about Fresh Dental Hygiene can be found on its website here.

