Sun Life advisor Mitch Orton finds natural connection with contractors, landscapers

Photo: Sun Life Mitch Orton loves working with contractors.

For Kelowna-based Sun Life advisor Mitch Orton, building a financial road map isn’t so different from his former career in construction and landscape design.

It all starts with understanding the vision, putting a plan in place and maintaining it over time.

Now the founder of Arborwise Financial Solutions, a firm contracted with Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc., Orton works with a wide range of clients but has found a natural connection with contractors and small business owners. Having spent years working with earth movers and in design and construction, he understands what it means to put your head down and focus on your business—often at the expense of your own long-term planning.

“I love working with other contractors, because I know what it’s like to have your head buried in the business,” Orton says. “Your day-to-day is putting out fires and dealing with your own work—not stepping back and going, Oh shoot, I’ve got to retire here one of these days and I should have a plan. It always gets kicked to the side.”

According to the 2025 FP Canada Financial Stress Index, 61% of British Columbians do not work with a financial professional, and Orton believes it’s not for lack of interest—it’s because the financial world can feel inaccessible.

"There’s a lot of jargon, and there’s a lot of acronyms that make things difficult for people to really get a grasp of what their finances look like," Orton says. “I like to break it down and get them engaged in getting a plan in place."

Orton compares personal finances to business finances; there is revenue, expenses and a bottom line. Whether it’s a family trying to build security or an entrepreneur laying the groundwork for long-term growth, the fundamentals are the same: assess the situation, make a plan, implement it, and maintain it.

That planning-first approach is one of the biggest differences at Arborwise, where Orton says too many people are being left behind by traditional models.

“I love helping out families,” he says. “There’s a big gap between what is offered online, what is offered at some other financial institutions and then what the high net worth firms offer. There’s a huge gap there. There’s a lot of people, a lot of middle class people, that are missing out on that because they don’t have the funds.”

Arborwise works with everyone who is looking to build a financial road map and focuses on building lasting relationships. Orton’s goal is to help people get to the point where they are high-net-worth individuals.

That sense of service extends beyond client work. Through a new initiative called the Community Fund, Orton and his team are planning to direct a portion of their revenue to causes that matter to them and clients. With oversight from Veritas, the fund can issue tax receipts and support local charities without the administrative burden of a foundation.

“Mine is going towards men’s and youth mental health,” Orton says. “I lost my brother last year, and that’s the focus we’re zeroing in on. My fund is in honour of my brother.”

Orton can be reached via the Sun Life website here, via email at [email protected], by phone at (236) 420-4111 and is available for Zoom or in-person meetings.

If you are interested in learning more about a career with Sun Life, contact Craig Pelletier at [email protected].

Advisors and their corporations conduct insurance business through Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. Mutual fund business is done with your advisor through Sun Life Financial Investment Services (Canada) Inc.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.