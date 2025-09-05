Oktoberfest returns to Peak Cellars after successful inaugural event

Photo: Peak Cellars A great time was had by all at last year's inaugural Oktoberfest at Peak Cellars.

The first Oktoberfest was such a smashing success that Peak Cellars is bringing it back.

Okanagan wine lovers are invited to raise a glass at at the Lake Country winery’s second annual Oktoberfest celebration on Sunday, Sept. 28. The afternoon event, which will be held between noon and 3:30 p.m., will feature plenty of authentic Bavarian cheer with a distinctly local twist.

Photo: Peak Cellars

Last year’s inaugural Oktoberfest at Peak Cellars was one of the most talked-about events of the season, with guests raving about the music, food and lively atmosphere. This year’s edition aims to be even bigger, with ticket holders enjoying access to five food stations offering German-inspired bites. Four of the pairings will be matched with Peak Cellars’ award-winning wines, including a pig roast, while Britannia Brewing will anchor a beer-paired station featuring its traditional pretzels.

The live music will come in the form of S-Bahn Band, a Vancouver musical group known internationally for its Oktoberfest music. Some people purchased tickets for last year’s event simply because S-Bahn Band was taking to the stage, speaking to the popularity of the band on the Oktoberfest circuit.

Guests can sip and savour Peak Cellars’ estate-grown wines while sampling dishes that highlight the winery’s farm-to-table philosophy. The value of the food and wine pairings alone exceeds the cost of admission.

Founded in Lake Country, Peak Cellars is home to the region’s top-rated restaurant on TripAdvisor and is known for its approachable, premium winery experience. With its aromatic white wines and fresh, locally inspired cuisine, the winery has become a destination for visitors and locals alike.

Capacity for Oktoberfest is limited, and organizers encourage early booking for those who don’t want to miss out on one of the fall’s most anticipated events.

Tickets are available now on the Peak Cellars website here.

Photo: Peak Cellars

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.