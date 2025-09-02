Time running out to give back through Heart of BC 50/50 Lottery—and win

Photo: Contributed There are three days remaining in the Heart of BC 50/50 Lottery.

The countdown is officially on.

With just three days remaining until the Heart of BC 50/50 Lottery closes on Friday, Sept. 5, the excitement is building—and so is the jackpot.

With a pot that has already soared past $400,000, the possibilities are endless. Imagine what winning over $200,000 could mean for you. Picture yourself putting a down payment on that home you’ve been looking at or taking that dream vacation you’ve been putting off for years. Maybe it’s helping your kids with university tuition, purchasing that car you’ve always fantasized about, or simply having the peace of mind that financial security brings. Whatever your dreams, the Heart of BC Lottery can help make them a reality.

And the best part? Every ticket sold is a win-win. Half of the jackpot goes directly to the lucky winner, while the other half stays right here in the Southern Interior, funding vital health care projects and programs that support healthier, stronger and more connected communities.

The KGH Foundation, in partnership with health-care foundations across the Southern Interior and the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, has created a structure that ensures your support stays local. Funds raised will support projects in the community where the ticket was purchased. That means when you buy a ticket in Vernon, Penticton, Kamloops, Kelowna or anywhere in between, you’re directly strengthening services close to home. And if you’re not from the Southern Interior? Your support still plays a powerful role in building a healthier future for British Columbians, one community at a time.

Thanks to the overwhelming support of the first ever Heart of BC 50/50 Lottery this past spring, proactive health programs are already being delivered in our communities.

Sport for Life’s Physical Activity and Literacy Program, an initiative funded by the inaugural jackpot, is helping elementary school educators deliver quality programs that give children the foundation to stay active for life. The YMCA of Southern Interior BC also received vital funding to expand early intervention and prevention services for people of all ages. These organizations both focus on the holistic well-being of individuals, ensuring healthier, happier communities. And this is just the beginning.

With few days left, now is the time to grab your tickets. Because every ticket helps ensure kids grow up with the tools to live active, healthy lives. Every ticket supports families and individuals in accessing preventive care that strengthens body, mind and spirit. Every ticket helps fund programs right here in the communities we call home, creating local solutions to local needs. With one simple purchase, you’ve contributed to healthier, stronger and more connected communities.

So what would you do with $200,000? Chase your dreams? Travel the world? Secure your family’s future? The possibilities are endless.

Don’t miss your chance to win big. Ticket sales close on Friday, Sept. 5.

Purchase tickets at heartofbc.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.