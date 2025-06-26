Lake Country's Peak Cellars hosting Verses in the Vines songwriter round

Photo: Contributed Cole Bradley will host Verses in the Vines at Peak Cellars July 18-19.

Peak Cellars is inviting music lovers to experience a rare and intimate evening of storytelling and song at Verses in the Vines, a new event inspired by Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe.

Set among the vines in Lake Country, the outdoor performances will feature a classic Nashville-style songwriters round, where three acclaimed artists will perform acoustic renditions of their work and share the stories that brought the songs to life.

Canadian country artist and NHL Network host Cole Bradley will serve as host, joined by top-tier Nashville songwriters Kylie Sackley and Adam James. Sackley’s songs have been recorded by country legends such as Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and Sam Hunt, while James has penned hits for Kenny Chesney, Cody Johnson and Zac Brown.

“It’ll be very intimate, sitting close to the artists,” Peak Cellars marketing co-ordinator Develyn Barker says. “There’s only going to be 100 people in attendance for each show, and it’ll be storytelling plus song playing. That’ll be really interesting and cool.

“People might not know their names specifically, but some of the songs that they’ve written and the artists that they’ve written songs for are the biggest names in country. I’m not even a country person, and this sounds pretty cool.”

Verses in the Vines will take place on Friday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, July 19, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Each ticket includes a three-ounce welcome pour of Peak Cellars wine and access to a staffed bar throughout the 90-minute performance. Guests are encouraged to elevate their experience by booking a pre- or post-show dinner at the winery’s Garden Bistro, which is the No. 1 ranked restaurant in Lake Country on TripAdvisor for its fresh, farm-to-table cuisine.

Tickets come with discounts for wine club members—15% off for the Pursuit tier and 10% for the Chase level. Seating is limited, making early booking essential for this unique and intimate evening under the stars.

“It was one of our staff here who was inspired by a trip down to Nashville and visiting the Bluebird Cafe, meeting some of the artists and making a connection with Cole, who is Canadian and does some stuff up here,” Barker says.

“We thought there might be some symmetry there and offer a fun experience for mostly our members, but anyone else in the general Lake Country and Kelowna areas. It will bring that feeling, that heartbeat of Nashville, up here in a unique setting, set amongst the vines.”

Tickets can be purchased on the Peak Cellars website here.

