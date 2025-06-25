Deadline for SUV in Father's Day Car Raffle coming up on June 30

Contributed

Time is running out to get your ticket for the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna’s annual Father’s Day Car Raffle, with the grand prize draw set for noon on June 30. There are just five days left to enter for a chance to win a 2020 GMC Acadia AT4—a fully loaded, all-wheel drive SUV—while supporting one of the most vital services in our community.

Since the grand prize vehicle was generously donated by Lift Auto Group and CSN Collision, all proceeds from ticket sales go directly to helping local children, youth and families impacted by child abuse and neglect.

For young people in the Central Okanagan who have experienced this kind of trauma, the CYAC is a safe haven where they are believed, supported and empowered on their journey to healing. Open since 2020, brings together police, child protection, health care, mental health and victim services under one roof to reduce further harm and help families navigate the path toward healing.

Last year, the raffle and accompanying CSN Father’s Day Car Show raised nearly $60,000. This year, your support is needed more than ever.

“In our first few years, summer was a quieter time; with school out, there were fewer eyes on kids and fewer reports,” CYAC executive director Ginny Becker says. “But now, as more people understand who we are and what’s on the other side of a report, demand stays high year-round. The car raffle and show are essential to making sure we’re here for these courageous little ones when they need us.”

While Father’s Day may be behind us, the spirit of the event—celebrating care, protection and community—carries on. This is your chance to be part of something meaningful and potentially drive away in a premium SUV. With just 30,000 kilometres, a nine-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and two sets of tires, the grand prize GMC Acadia AT4 is built for anything the road ahead might bring.

The deadline to purchase tickets is June 30 at 11:30 a.m. Don’t wait—the clock is ticking.

Tickets for the raffle are one for $25 or five for $100. They can be purchased here.

To learn more about the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna, visit its website here.

In addition to Lift Auto Group and CSN Collision, generous sponsors of the raffle include Acera Insurance, AkzoNobel, BASF, Jim Pattison Lease, Lawson Lundell LLP, Mario’s Towing and Motor Werke.

