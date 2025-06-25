Habitat for Humanity set to break 50/50 draw record

Photo: Contributed Andrea Manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan with the winner of the December jackpot in Habitat's 50/50 draw.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s "You Win, We Build” 50/50 is on track to make history. With community support at an all-time high, ticket sales are surging and all eyes are on their upcoming July draw.

The community powered fundraiser appears to be unstoppable. In just two short years, the growth has been nothing short of extraordinary. In July 2023, the jackpot hit over $67,000. By July 2024, it had more than doubled, skyrocketing past $163,000. Just five months later, the December jackpot surged even higher to an incredible $183,000.

Now, with the July 9, 2025 draw just around the corner, all signs point to this being Habitat’s biggest jackpot yet. The momentum is building. Will you be part of this record-breaking moment?

With the current jackpot sitting at more than $110,500 and climbing each day, this local lottery is more than just a chance to win big, it’s a chance to build hope. Every ticket purchased helps Habitat for Humanity Okanagan create affordable homeownership opportunities for local families.

“This isn’t just about winning money, it’s about changing lives,” said Andrea Manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. “The support we’ve received from volunteers and community members at events like the spring home shows, the Vernon Sunshine Fest and the Penticton Car Show has been amazing. Their efforts are a big part of why this draw is so successful.”

Every ticket purchased helps Habitat build affordable homes in the Okanagan, offering families the stability and security that comes with homeownership. Every jackpot reflects the community’s commitment to making a difference.

The lottery has already surpassed Habitat’s expectations each year and with your help, Habitat could break its all-time lottery record. Don’t just watch the jackpot rise, be the reason it does. Help Habitat break the record. Help us build the future.

The ticket packages available: 5 tickets for $25, 50 tickets for $50 or 200 tickets for only $100.

Tickets for the “You Win, We Build” 50/50 are available now at rafflebox.ca/raffle/hfh-okanagan

Tickets are only on sale until midnight July 7, 2025.

The draw date is July 9, 2025 at noon.

