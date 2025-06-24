Early Bird deadline for 2025 Hometown Heroes Lottery coming up this week

Photo: Contributed This sweet ride is up for grabs in the Early Bird draw.

In this case, the early bird gets not only the worm, but also the Ford Mustang Mach E and the Honda Prologue or dream vacations or a boatload of cash.

You have to love options like that.

The Early Bird deadline for the 2025 Hometown Heroes Lottery is this Thursday (June 26) at midnight. It is imperative you purchase your tickets before that date if you want a shot at both the Early Bird loot as well as the Grand Prize options in the main draw.

The Early Bird winner, whose ticket will be drawn on July 15, will have three options. They can take the 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E and 2025 Honda Prologue EX. Or they can choose a $130,000 Travel Best Bets vacation package. Or they can go for $125,000 in cold, hard cash.

If that weren’t enough, another 50 winners will each pocket $500 in cash.

Getting your tickets prior to the Early Bird draw means you are also in the Grand Prize draw. There will be 10 Grand Prize options from which to choose, and two of them are anchored by breathtaking homes in Kelowna and Lake Country.

Contributed

The Kelowna prize package, located at 1062 Emslie St., features a 3,378-square-foot home with three spacious bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a double garage. The package also includes over $60,000 in furnishings, an in-ground pool, a 2025 Honda Ridgeline Trailsport, a 2025 BMW, a two-person fitness membership, an $800 fitness gift card—and $340,000 in tax-free cash.

Prefer lakeside living? The Lake Country prize package, located at 9201 Okanagan Centre Rd. West, offers a 2,897-square-foot home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage. It comes loaded with $40,000 in furnishings, $25,000 in travel gift cards, a 2025 ATX 22 Type-S boat, a 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Crew Cab, a one-year gym membership for two, an $800 fitness gift card—and a staggering $750,000 in tax-free cash.

The other Grand Prize options offer homes in Vancouver, South Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Courtenay and Sooke—or a $2.2 million cash alternative. All Grand Prize packages are valued at over $2.5 million.

Getting into the draw will also make you eligible for the Daily Cash PLUS game and the 50/50 PLUS draw. Last year’s 50/50 jackpot winner took home more than $1 million.

Funds raised through the Hometown Heroes Lottery benefit the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Ticket purchases help ensure patients across B.C. have access to cutting-edge treatments, state-of-the-art equipment and innovative research. They also support vital recovery and prevention initiatives for burn survivors and fire fighters, including the Home Away program, which provides accommodations near Vancouver General Hospital, and Burn Camp, which offers young burn survivors a safe and empowering space to heal.

“These proceeds enable life-changing initiatives that address both the physical and emotional recovery of burn survivors, helping them rebuild their lives with confidence and support,” BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund executive director Jeff Sauvé says. “This impact is only possible thanks to the generosity of British Columbians. Every ticket purchased is a step toward providing burn survivors with the best possible chance for a full recovery, and for that, we are deeply grateful.”

Tickets are on sale until midnight on July 10, 2025, or until they sell out. British Columbians can purchase tickets online at www.heroeslottery.com, by phone at 604-648-4376 or 1-866-597-4376, or in person at any London Drugs location across the province.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.