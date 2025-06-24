Locally owned and community trusted, Kimco highlights evolving automation maintenance programs

Photo: Contributed Kimco Controls is your go-to source for preventative building maintenance.

Kimco Controls, the only fully locally owned HVAC, automation and electrical provider of its size in B.C.'s Interior, reinforces the value of preventative building maintenance through its long-established Automation Service Agreements.

With offices in Kelowna, Penticton and Cranbrook, Kimco has spent more than 40 years building lasting relationships across the Okanagan and Kootenays. The company works closely with schools, municipalities, health-care facilities and commercial clients to keep buildings efficient, secure and running smoothly throughout the year.

A proactive approach to performance

Kimco’s Automation Service Agreements aren’t new, but they matter more than ever in today’s evolving environment. The company sees this program as a natural evolution of its service commitment.

“In today’s increasingly complex, high-demand building environments, automation systems are no longer just helpful; they’re mission-critical,” Kimco partner Ken Watt says. “But even the best systems won’t perform if left unchecked. That’s why building automation maintenance isn’t an expense; it’s an investment in performance, efficiency, longevity and peace of mind.”

What’s included

Each agreement includes proactive services designed to reduce breakdowns and optimize performance, such as:

• Scheduled system audits

• Seasonal tune-ups

• Health checks and system reports

• Sensor calibration (temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, pressure)

• Software updates and backups

• Point-to-point testing

• Alarm validation and control loop tuning

• Network security reviews

With regular maintenance, clients benefit from improved energy efficiency, fewer equipment failures and more predictable budgeting. Programs are tailored to the building’s needs; monthly for critical facilities like hospitals, quarterly or biannually for most commercial spaces and annually for deeper diagnostics. On-demand support is also available after system upgrades or performance issues.

As the Kimco team puts it, “Maintenance is not a one-size-fits-all schedule. Buildings with evolving systems and tighter sustainability goals benefit from more frequent engagement.”

Built on trust

Clients like The Valens Company, a leading cannabis manufacturer with complex HVAC and automation needs, rely on Kimco for precision, reliability and long-term system support. From the initial fit-out of their Kelowna lab facility to ongoing scheduled maintenance, Kimco has provided consistent service and deep system knowledge that helps Valens maintain compliance, reduce downtime and operate with confidence.

Facility managers and building operators across the Interior are invited to reach out for a free building automation maintenance consultation. Whether you’re running a school, hospital, office or municipal site, Kimco can help you stay ahead of system issues and operating costs.

