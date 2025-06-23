Bliss Bakery celebrating 20 years in business with two parties this week

Photo: Contributed Barry and Darci Yeo in the early days of Bliss Bakery.

Couples who start a business together often find their relationship gets strained because of it.

So what exactly were Barry and Darci Yeo thinking when they opened Bliss Bakery in Peachland while their marriage was circling the drain?

“We started Bliss to save our relationship,” Barry Yeo says. “The business is an extension of us, and we had very high paced, frantic, well paying jobs in Vancouver. We never saw each other, and our relationship was going downhill. We decided one day that was important to us, and Bliss was the result of that.

“It was the most stupid reason to open a business. but somehow it worked. I mean, how many couples have broken up because of the business? But we’re 20 years in. It’s going great.”

Photo: Contributed Bliss Bakery is a big part of the community.

They found their Bliss, and so have so many others in the Central Okanagan over the last two decades. As a result, Bliss Bakery is throwing not one, but two parties, to celebrate 20 years in business and those who have been there to support the venture.

The first celebration will happen at Bliss Bakery’s recently renovated kitchen location, at 1405 Stevens Rd. in West Kelowna, on Thursday (June 26), which is the company’s actual birthday. It will feature complimentary cupcakes and a couple of giveaway baskets throughout the day.

The big bash will take place two days later—this Saturday, June 28—at its original home in Peachland at 4200 Beach Ave. It will include live music beginning at 9 a.m., local vendors offering demonstrations and plenty more cupcakes.

“I’m not sure how many hundreds of cupcakes we’re gonna make, but it’s going to be a lot of them,” Yeo said.

The biggest prize giveaway of the day will be two tickets to the Sarah McLachlan concert at Prospera Place on Oct. 17 as well as dinner for two. In addition to prizes to be given away by Bliss Bakery, there are numerous prizes that have been donated by several businesses in Peachland and West Kelowna.

The Yeos are throwing the parties and giving away prizes in an effort to give back to all the locals who have supported them over the years.

“Locals have been a huge part of the business,” Barry says. “I work at the kitchen most of the time, and Darci’s here a lot of the time as well, but every time we go out to Peachland we always see people that have been coming for 15 years, 17 years, 20 years, and we’ve been a huge part of their lives.

“… During COVID people would show up with their own chairs and bring their own coffee, because that was their way of supporting us, even though we weren’t even open. COVID was scary for restaurants, but that brought a tear to my eye when I saw that first picture.”

After recently downsizing to two locations, the Yeos say they’ve found their rhythm again.

“Darci and I are probably the happiest we’ve been in a decade,” Barry says. “It was really getting frustrating, and we were always running around, and I think we kind of forgot our bliss. So I’m glad that we downsized a bit. We’re really at a happy place right now.”

More information about Bliss Bakery can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.