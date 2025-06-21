Williams Lake Stampede returns for its 97th year, bigger and better than ever

Photo: Contributed The rodeo action at Williams Lake Stampede always entertains.

The highly anticipated Williams Lake Stampede is gearing up for its 97th edition, set to take place on June 27-30. Known for its action-packed rodeo events, thrilling performances and lively atmosphere, the Stampede remains one of the largest and most beloved rodeos in Canada.

This year’s event promises to be even bigger, showcasing the talent of top rodeo athletes and special headliner Walker Montgomery all the way from Nashville. Visitors can enjoy live music performances from renowned acts such as Eagle Eyes, Gaslighter, Spirit of Shania, Dirt Road Kings and more.

Wildfire the mechanical bull, a giant kids' play zone and a vendor trade show with more than 50 vendors selling everything from food from around the world to a cowboy hat customizing bar.

Spectators will be treated to a variety of pro rodeo events, including bull riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc and much more. The Wild Cowgirl Race, Wild Horse Race and the iconic Mountain Race are back. These events are unique to Williams Lake, offering participants and spectators alike a chance to experience some of the most exciting moments in rodeo.

Last year the 50/50 payout was over $30,000; one lucky ticket holder headed home with $11,000 in her pocket. This year the ticket sellers are aiming even higher. There are fun promotions in the program of events that offer the opportunity to win several $500 cash prizes, plus a chance to win one of three pairs of Brahma Boots and other exciting ways to win, win, win.

“We’re thrilled to bring together the best of rodeo, entertainment and community spirit for the 97th year of the Williams Lake Stampede,” the Stampede says in a press release. “This event is not only about celebrating the spirit of the West, but also about giving back to our local community. We look forward to seeing new faces as well as welcoming back our loyal fans and volunteers.”

Tickets for the Stampede are available online, with more exciting announcements to come. Check out its Facebook page here for the latest news and up-to-the-minute additions and current photos.

