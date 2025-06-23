Did you know this waterside hideaway exists in Kelowna? 

Photo: Contributed Livingroom in one of the three interior palettes at the Elderberry townhomes in Wilden.

Elderberry executive townhomes in Wilden start from $989,900, with GST paid for all buyers.

A setting as exceptional as this called for an equally distinctive design approach. Nestled just above the water’s edge, these homes were created with a deep respect for their surroundings.

The open, multi-level layout allows natural light to flow through while offering wide views of Still Pond Park. Every interior design detail was chosen to reflect this sense of calm and the typical, balanced Wilden lifestyle.

Imagine waking up to turtles sunning on a log, ducks ripple across a quiet pond and sipping your coffee while only a short drive from key landmarks like downtown Kelowna, YLW airport or UBC Okanagan. That rare blend of nature connection and city convenience is exactly what Elderberry, Wilden’s collection of executive townhomes, delivers.

A location that keeps everything within reach

Tucked above North Glenmore on Union Road, Elderberry backs onto parkland and a spring-fed pond, with hiking and mountain bike trails at your doorstep. Groceries, schools, and Orchard Park shopping Centre are only a short drive away and the future Wilden Market Square will be located conveniently across the street, perfect to reach on foot for coffee, food and everyday errands. Step out for an evening downtown or visit a nearby winery, then return home to complete tranquility.

Executive townhomes built for effortless living

Elderberry offers spacious living, crafted as a lock-and-leave retreat:

• 2,626–2,741 sq. ft. of thoughtfully designed living spaces with high-end finishes

• Three bedrooms with a private study and three bathsrooms

• Two view decks (main floor and primary bedroom) plus a covered walk-out patio

• Direct water and park views from every home

• Energy efficient building envelope paired with geothermal heating and cooling

• 10-ft main-floor ceilings, gas fireplace, five-piece ensuite and double side-by-side garage

• Choice of three interior palettes—“Modern Farmhouse,” “Warm Nordic,” and “Refined Urban” with exterior maintenance handled by the strata. You can lock the door and leave knowing everything is cared for.

GST taken off, for everyone

The federal First-Time Home Buyer GST rebate now eliminates the 5% GST on new homes priced up to $1 million and reduces it on homes costing up to $1.5 million. For a limited time, Wilden will top up that rebate, so first-time buyers receive the full 5% savings, even above the federal threshold. Wilden will also extend the same 5% GST credit to all other purchasers. That’s as much as $56,000 in savings.

Now is a smart time to invest

Wilden’s master plan includes the upcoming Market Square, a future school site and an extensive trail network, amenities that add long-term value. Combine those with the GST break, limited inventory of up-scale townhomes in Kelowna and Elderberry’s starting price of $989,900 and you have a rare opportunity to secure both lifestyle and investment upside.

Ready to see it for yourself?

Book your private viewing here.

Move-in-ready homes are limited. Visit the website to learn more and explore available homes. You can also visit Wilden’s Presentation Centre, daily from noon to 5 p.m.

Have Questions? Call: 250-762-2906 or email [email protected]. Learn more at wilden.ca.

Photo: Contributed Waterside living at the Elderberry executive townhomes in Wilden

