Fourth annual Silver Star Beer & Cider Fest back and better than ever

Silver Star Beer & Cider Fest has been such a blast during its first three years that not one—but two—weddings will be taking place in conjunction with the event this fall.

The mountain’s signature craft beverage celebration will take place Saturday, Sept. 6, welcoming more than 20 breweries and cideries from around B.C. to the alpine village. Highway 97 Brewing, Left Field Cider Co. and Three Lakes Brewing are already confirmed, which means the tasting lineup will be as impressive as the mountain views.

Love will be in the air as well.

“The weddings in the resort plan to use the Beer Fest as a bit of a reception party for their guests to enjoy,” Destination Silver Star executive director Cassandra Zerebeski says.

The festival attracts about 700 people each year and plays a key role in making summer last just a little bit longer in the North Okanagan. The weekend includes live music in collaboration with Local Losers, an event management and music production partner, and features games, artisan markets and a variety of food options from local favourites like Pizza Gratta and Wedge Cheesery.

It is the ideal event for a late-summer getaway, as those who book two nights at any of Silver Star’s accommodation partners will receive two free tickets to Silver Star Beer & Cider Fest. A one-night stay at the tranquil resort just 25 minutes northeast of Vernon will get you a discount on festival tickets.

“We just want to show everybody a good time,” Zerebeski says. “The vendors say that it’s their favourite beer fest of the year, and they go out of their way to save the date in their calendars, which we appreciate very much.”

The Beer & Cider Fest also serves as the finale of the Summer Music Series, a 12-week run of free Saturday concerts that begins this weekend (June 21). The final day will feature five hours of music, with a “really great lineup of bands,” according to Zerebeski.

“This is about collaborating with community partners,” she says. “We love to celebrate all things bike, music and craft beverages.”

Alongside returning favourites, this year’s festival features a few new additions. A pop-up Spanish tapas restaurant, La Plata, opens this weekend, and a brand new campground is set to welcome guests by Aug. 1. There are five major accommodation providers at the resort, with prices that range from the campground for $32 a night to suites that feature private hot tubs on the patios. A shuttle will also run from Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre for easy access, but the accommodation-ticket deal is one that can’t be beat.

“There’s options in all price ranges,” Zerebeski says. “You’re helping support local businesses. There’s never been a better time to Buy BC and support growers and producers from here at home. We encourage people to take their holidays within the province and reinvest in everybody’s livelihoods.”

Visitors travel from as far as Alberta, Ontario and Washington, but Silver Star’s proximity to Vernon makes it easy for locals, too.

“What people don’t realize is the accommodation is affordable and that we’re within 30 minutes from all the beaches and all the things to do in town,” Zerebeski says. “So come and make it a September holiday. Spend a few days here and relax in the mountains.”

The resort’s summer season officially launches today (June 20) with a full weekend of events, including the opening of the SilverStar Bike Park, Polson Pop Up Artisan Market on Saturday, the Slay the Dragon trail race and Trail Film Night. Summer Music Series performers include Garrett T. Willie, The Boom Booms, Apollo Suns and the Okanagan Symphony Quartet. The Crankworx Summer Series returns Aug. 1-4 with a top-tier mountain bike competition, festival vibes, food vendors and artisan markets. Add in the Summer Spectacular on July 6 and Women’s Bombshell Enduro on July 12, and there’s plenty to explore all season long.

“A lot of heart and soul goes into these events,” Zerebeski says. “We want to make sure that everybody feels the love.”

More information about Silver Star Beer & Cider Fest can be found on its website here.

