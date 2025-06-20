Stunning rooftop patios at The Peaks sit atop gorgeous three- and four-bedroom homes

Photo: Contributed The views from the rooftop patios at The Peaks are spectacular.

Rooftop patios, mountain views, and move-in ready homes? Yes, please.

The final release of townhomes at The Peaks is here, and it’s delivering more than just square footage; it’s delivering lifestyle. Starting from $744,900, these brand new three- and four-bedroom townhomes come with private rooftop patios that are perfect for morning coffees, after-work cocktails and soaking up those Okanagan sunsets. (Vibes included.) Instantly, your home becomes your friend group’s new hangout spot.

Designed for young professionals and growing families, The Peaks is all about low-maintenance, high-style living in one of Kelowna’s most desirable neighbourhoods, just a few minutes from the city’s thriving brewery district.

In addition to the extra large rooftop patios, homeowners will love the gorgeous kitchens, open-concept living spaces and thoughtful floor plans. These homes are built for how today’s buyers want to live, whether that’s hosting friends, working remotely or just enjoying a little more space to breathe.

Even better? You don’t have to wait. All remaining homes are move-in ready.

When buying new, the benefits stack up fast:

• No property transfer tax on new homes, which represents a savings of up to approximately $14,698.

• GST rebate eligibility for qualified buyers, which could mean an additional up to approximately $41,745 in savings.

• Warranty protection and zero renovations.

It’s a smart move in more ways than one.

“Buyers are looking for more than a home, they’re looking for lifestyle, flexibility, investment and value,” says Darcy Nyrose of Nyrose & Associates Re/Max Kelowna. “The Peaks delivers all of that, with the bonus of rooftop patios that really set these homes apart.”

Located in Glenmore, The Peaks offers easy access to parks, hiking and biking trails, schools, shopping and all the fun of downtown—without the downtown price tag. It’s a connected community with everything you need.

Whether you’re upsizing, rightsizing, or making the leap into homeownership, the final release at The Peaks is your chance to stop scrolling and start living.

Learn more or book a tour at www.thepeaksliving.ca or contact Nyrose & Associates Re/Max Kelowna at 778-200-5634.

