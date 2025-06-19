Local developer taking $25,000 off every home for limited time

Photo: Millennial Developments Millennial Developments is taking $25,000 off the next 25 purchases at Revo Kelowna.

Revo Kelowna, the award-winning residential community by local developer Millennial Developments, is turning up the heat this summer with an exciting new offer that’s capturing the market’s attention. For a limited time, buyers can save $25,000 off the list price of any home and secure their preferred unit with just a 2.5% deposit.

Already recognized as Kelowna’s best-priced new construction homes, Revo’s Summer 2025 Sale is generating remarkable interest. “We’ve had people walk into our presentation centre for the very first time, ready to sign a contract on the spot,” says Paige Monkman with Ace Project Marketing Group, the firm representing Revo Kelowna. “This incredible offer is available on the next 25 homes in our final release, and people are eager not to miss out on this opportunity.”

Contributed

With this sale offer applied, studio homes now start from just $244,900, the final one-bedroom home at $397,900 and the last remaining three-bedroom homes from $662,900. Additionally, every residence at Revo is eligible for the First-Time Homebuyers GST Rebate, potentially offering an extra tax savings of up to $33,145 for those who qualify. However, beyond first-time buyers, Revo’s attractive pricing is also drawing the attention of savvy investors eager to enter Kelowna’s property market.

“We envisioned Revo Kelowna as a vibrant, attainable community—especially for first-time buyers,” Millennial Developments CEO Ryan Tamblyn says. “It’s packed with amenities, thoughtfully designed for modern living, and enhanced with smart-home tech for effortless ownership and exceptional lifestyle. With a central Capri-Landmark location and strong rental potential, we’re seeing growing interest from new property investors looking for a smart, future-proof investment in one of Kelowna’s most desirable neighbourhoods.”

The Summer 2025 Sale is available only on the next 25 homes sold, or until Sept. 19, 2025, whichever comes first. Learn more and tour a full-sized, fully furnished show suite to discover why Revo is Kelowna’s hottest real estate opportunity. Visit RevoKelowna.com for details.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.