Kelowna Transmission & Auto Repair always there to help food bank

Central Okanagan Food Bank keeps rolling down the road with its purpose to make sure everyone eats.

Kelowna Transmission & Auto Repair is a business that helps that journey continue, and it has nothing to do with gearboxes or clutches.

For the past three years, Kelowna Transmission & Auto Repair has not only supported the food bank with consistent monthly donations but has also served as the title sponsor of its proprietary golf tournament, which is its largest annual fundraising event. The company’s commitment is unwavering, and its support has had a tangible impact on the lives of thousands of individuals and families in the Central Okanagan.

“We started during COVID,” Kelowna Transmission & Auto Repair owner Marcelle Hoiland says. “We knew how much the food bank was suffering when that started and how many more people needed it. That’s what got us going with them.”

That generosity has not stopped.

What truly sets Kelowna Transmission & Auto Repair apart is the heart behind its giving. Hoiland and the team are not just donors; they are active partners in building a healthier, more vibrant Central Okanagan. One memorable example of their generosity came during the holiday season, when the food bank faced a funding gap for fresh oranges in its Christmas hampers. Without hesitation, Hoiland personally purchased and delivered as many bags of oranges as she could find and asked her family and friends to do the same, ensuring no family went without this small but meaningful treat.

“When we bought the business, I was just waiting until we were doing well enough to be able to give back,” she says. “It’s important to me. We raised our kids in Kelowna, and this community has made our business successful. I want to give back. I believe in it.”

The company’s support comes at a time when it’s needed more than ever. As the cost of food and basic necessities continues to rise due to inflation, more families are turning to the food bank for support. Meanwhile, critical corporate and individual donations are currently declining as many are forced to tighten their budgets. This economic reality places added strain on the food bank’s ability to meet growing demand.

“It’s just staggering, the need in Kelowna," Hoiland says, adding anyone can help the food bank by simply volunteering their time.

When local businesses like Kelowna Transmission & Auto Repair step forward in times like these, it has a profound and immediate impact. Its contributions help Central Okanagan Food Bank stretch resources further, maintain the quality and variety of the food it can provide, and continue offering wraparound supports to those who need them most.

“Kelowna Transmission embodies what it means to be a community champion,” COFB director of development Trina Speiser says. “Their generosity and willingness to show up time and again demonstrates the profound impact local businesses can have when they choose to give with intention.

“Especially during a time when more people need help and fewer resources are available, their support has been nothing short of essential. We are deeply grateful for their partnership and the care they bring to us and to everything they do.”

Corporate philanthropy plays a vital role in the strength and resilience of local communities, and Kelowna Transmission & Auto Repair leads by example. Its thoughtful and proactive approach to giving is both impactful and inspiring, showing everyone what is possible when businesses step up—not for recognition, but out of a genuine commitment to making a difference. Its contributions help the community move beyond hunger, toward hope and dignity for all.

