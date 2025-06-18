JobWorks helps connects contractors with clients, free trial set to launch

Contributed

Owen Fellows was recently doing a tiling job in Eagle Bay when a client started asking if he knew a contractor, a plumber or a cabinet maker.

That kind of moment reinforced the need for a platform like JobWorks, which Fellows, a Salmon Arm tiler and entrepreneur, is ready to launch in the Shuswap and Okanagan—and eventually to the rest of Canada.

The hyper-local website and mobile app is designed to help small businesses connect with potential clients in a straightforward, affordable way. Pre-registration is now open, with the full launch expected soon.

Fellows says he understands some people might hesitate to register early, wondering if they’re making a commitment by signing up before the platform goes live. But pre-registration is simple and non-binding. Only a name and email address are required.

“What happens then is when we launch, which I’m hoping is next week, all the people who pre-registered will get an email with a code,” he says. “They can input that whenever they want to start.”

Those who pre-register will receive a two-month free trial once the site goes live.

“There are no hidden fees at all. It’s just $19.99 a month. What you see is what you get,” Fellows says. “If you pay for a year subscription, you get one month free every time.”

Fellows came up with the idea for JobWorks more than two years ago, when he realized the online advertising options available to him as a tradesperson were either too expensive or not a good fit for his needs. So he set out to create something better.

JobWorks makes it easy for even non-tech-savvy users to set up a personalized business profile. Users can list their services, logo, credentials, insurance coverage and the communities they serve. They can also highlight their primary trade along with any secondary skills, increasing their chances of being discovered by a wider range of clients.

It’s not just for tradespeople, either. Fellows believes JobWorks can benefit anyone who runs a small business—marketing consultants, accountants and more. Clients can scan to leave reviews, which are ranked based on communication, workmanship and pricing.

“My main goal is to help the small guys,” Fellows says. “They get left out and forgotten about, and everything’s just way too expensive for advertising.”

He’s also heard from contractors who say they don’t need more projects.

“You might not need work right now, but are you busy for the next five years?” Fellows said. “It’s just having something that you basically don’t have to worry about.”

To pre-register or learn more, visit the JobWorks website.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.