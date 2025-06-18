Princeton even better this summer thanks to revamped RV campground

Photo: Town of Princeton The new washroom facility is now open at Princeton RV Campground.

School is about to let out, and that means summer holidays are right around the corner.

If you are still planning that perfect family getaway, look no further than Princeton.

The friendly Similkameen town offers a relaxed, affordable vacation spot with big adventure for the entire family just outside your door.

The Princeton RV Campground is an ideal base for exploring the area, and this summer it’s better than ever. A brand new accessible washroom facility is now open just in time for the busy season, improving comfort and convenience for all visitors. With spacious sites, free Wi-Fi throughout the park, and the peace and quiet of a riverside location, the campground is a great option for road-trippers, families and outdoor lovers alike.

Photo: Town of Princeton There are 21 bronze sculptures throughout Princeton.

"It's consistently getting busier every year," Town of Princeton economic development and tourism director Gary Schatz says. "We're on track for our busiest season since COVID. The improvements that we've made, with the new washroom now, it's a park-like setting with all the flowers and landscaping we've done. It's a first-class facility."

The campground features plenty of activities for children, including horseshoe pits, swing sets for all ages and a hockey-type game that is proving popular with youngsters these days. Campers can plant their RVs for two weeks at a time.

Just minutes from downtown by vehicle, the campground gives guests easy access to the town’s charming core. Princeton is the Bronze Sculpture Capital of Canada, and there are 21 stunning pieces of art that even the kids will enjoy—once they get over the fear of the bear that is baring its teeth.

Stroll through the shops, grab a bite at one of the local restaurants, and explore the town’s rich heritage at Princeton Museum. Another new exciting feature this year is the virtual reality room at Princeton Visitor Centre, where you can discover the town’s past and present in a whole new way.

If outdoor adventure is your thing, Princeton won’t disappoint. The area is a hub for recreation, offering over 160 kilometres of heritage trails for hiking, mountain biking at China Ridge or along the Trans Canada Trail, and numerous lakes and rivers for fishing, swimming or paddling. Bring your kayak or canoe, or simply float lazily down the Tulameen or Similkameen rivers on a hot day. Golfers will enjoy the town’s 18-hole course, while art and culture lovers can take in the local galleries, events and festivals that give Princeton its small-town charm.

Whether you’re looking for a weekend retreat or an extended stay, Princeton is a place where you can slow down, connect with nature and create lasting memories with your family.

Download the Town of Princeton mobile app on Google to stay up to date on events and amenities, and visit Discover Princeton to plan your trip. To learn more or reserve your RV site, head to its website here.

Photo: Contributed The Town of Princeton has as much charm as it does adventure.

