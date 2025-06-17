There is plenty of fun to be had downtown near Water Street Boat Launch

Contributed

Each week Downtown Discoveries will shine the spotlight on a handful of unique, local businesses that help make downtown Kelowna a vibrant and exceptional destination. From quaint boutiques and gourmet eateries to essential services and exciting activities, readers will discover the passion and creativity behind the small business owners who bring the community to life. Downtown Discoveries, supported by Downtown Kelowna Association, provides locals and visitors alike with the inspiration to explore all that downtown Kelowna has to offer.

Tiki Time Tours & Lakefront Sports and Kelowna Beer Institute are making waves on the water and in your glass, giving you two excellent reasons to head to the water downtown this summer.

Now in its sixth year, Tiki Time Tours & Lakefront Sports has grown from a floating party destination to a full-service outdoor adventure company. In 2023, the business expanded by acquiring Lakefront Sports, gaining prime downtown Kelowna access and a range of new offerings including jet skis, kayaks and mountain bikes.

Thanks to the merger, Tiki Time Tours & Lakefront Sports offers “everything you can do under the sun that’s fun and safe,” owner Jason Lloyd says.

The original tiki boat, however, remains the heart of the operation. It’s a unique vessel that brings people together for bachelor parties, birthdays and even celebrations of life.

“It gives a chance for everybody get together and have fun on the boat,” Lloyd says. “You can take off your shoes, you can dance, sing karaoke, and we have an onboard washroom. It’s a great opportunity for people just to get together. It also gives them an opportunity to be on the water with something fairly unique like the tiki boat.”

Tiki Time Tours & Lakefront Sports is based at 1350 Water St. and sets sail from the nearby Water Street Boat Launch. Right next door is Kelowna Beer Institute, where brewmaster and co-owner David Gokiert crafts small-batch beers made with people in mind. Each batch takes a day to brew, a week to ferment and about a month to age before it’s ready to hit the taps.

“I always say beer is about people,” Gokiert says. “The beer is a great way for you to sit on a patio or sit at a bar, make some new friends, meet some new people and also get to experience what the brewmaster is trying to show you that he or she loves to make and have a drink.

“My beers, I think, are really well made. It’s really flavourful, but it also makes you want to have another one or two.”

More information about Tiki Time Tours & Lakefront Sports and Kelowna Beer Institute can be found on their websites.

Photo: Contributed Tiki Time Tours & Lakefront Sports and Kelowna Beer Institute offer up plenty of fun downtown.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.