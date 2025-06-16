Discover community and comfort at VRS Okanagan seniors’ residences

Photo: Contributed VRS communities offer "meaningful human connections."

Retirement is a new chapter filled with opportunities to connect, relax and enjoy life on your terms. Across the beautiful Okanagan region, VRS Communities offers welcoming homes where care and community come together.

As a non-profit organization with more than 50 years of experience, VRS reinvests every dollar back into the people they serve, continually enhancing their services to support a meaningful, comfortable way of life for their residents. With deep respect for choice, dignity and inclusion, it creates communities where seniors can feel connected, independent and truly at home. VRS’s Okanagan retirement homes offer seniors a balanced lifestyle with just the right amount of personalized care in one of BC’s most beautiful regions.

Orchard Gardens Seniors Community, Kelowna

Orchard Gardens in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood offers a perfect blend of city convenience and supportive living.

Muriel, a longtime resident, encourages others: “After two wonderful years at Orchard Gardens, I have made many meaningful human connections. To those on the fence about transitioning to seniors housing, do not wait too long.”

Whether you're looking for connection or care, Orchard Gardens delivers both in a supportive seniors living environment.

Photo: Contributed Orchard Gardens residents enjoy Mother’s Day brunch.

Sunshine Ridge Seniors Community, Osoyoos

Nestled in sunny Osoyoos, Sunshine Ridge Seniors Community combines warm climate living with thoughtful care. Jenna, the general manager, explains: “With only 92 suites, you are joining a family of caring, like-minded people who enjoy having fun, socializing, and sharing life experiences.” This personal approach ensures residents feel supported, connected and at home in a vibrant retirement community.

Silver Springs Seniors Community, Vernon

Nestled in a peaceful setting, Silver Springs Seniors Community in Vernon offers a dynamic environment and a variety of activities to enhance daily life. From fitness programs and Tai Chi to creative pursuits like arts and crafts, residents enjoy staying active and engaged. Regular events such as bingo, movie nights, happy hours and seasonal celebrations foster connection and fun in a warm, attentive seniors living environment.

Andover Terrace Seniors Community, Salmon Arm

Located conveniently close to the heart of town, Andover Terrace retirement home in Salmon Arm offers endless opportunities for activities and connection. Residents enjoy a lively social calendar, delicious meals and attentive staff. Jean, a resident, shares, “Andover Terrace is wonderful. We get lots of entertainment, the people are nice, and the food has excellent variety.”

For those seeking quality independent or assisted living services in Salmon Arm, Andover Terrace combines accessibility, warmth and affordability.

Charles Manor Seniors Community, Penticton

In sunny Penticton, Charles Manor seniors community is known for its welcoming atmosphere. New resident Margaret says, “The friendliness of everyone struck me—not only staff but fellow residents who made me feel so welcome.”

Photo: Contributed Charles Manor residents on a sunny outing.

At Charles Manor, residents enjoy a full range of activities and delicious meals in a homey setting. It’s an ideal Penticton retirement home for those seeking a supportive seniors residence focused on comfort and community.

Shuswap Lodge Seniors Community, Salmon Arm

At Shuswap Lodge seniors living in Salmon Arm, connection and recreation are at the heart of daily life. Eileen Whitford, a resident, shares, “I choose to move to Shuswap Lodge because of the friendly atmosphere I felt when I toured the lodge. I feel safe and cared for. This place takes all the worries away. I don’t have to be concerned about anything. It’s all taken care of by a caring general manager and staff. I enjoy participating in weekly activities such as sit and stretch, brain games, and happy hour.”

Residents can enjoy a wide variety of social and physical activities designed to promote well-being and friendships, from arts and crafts to shared meals—all within the comfort of an assisted living community that truly feels like home.

Why choose VRS?

What truly sets VRS Seniors' Communities apart is its unwavering commitment to quality, affordability and a family-like atmosphere. Each retirement community provides a home where residents feel valued and empowered to live life fully.

If you or a loved one are exploring retirement living options in the Okanagan, VRS offers a diverse selection of supportive seniors’ residences designed to meet your needs while enriching your lifestyle. Book a tour at one of its locations today to experience the warm seniors community atmosphere, exceptional care and connected living that VRS is proud to provide.

