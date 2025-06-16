Take action to Make Water Work this summer

Photo: Contributed Make Water Work, Plant FireSmart campaign launch on May 21, 2025 in Armstrong, B.C. (L to R): OBWB chair and Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland, OBWB alt-director and Armstrong city councillor Shirley Fowler, Armstrong city councillor Jessie Valstar, Armstrong Mayor Joe Cramer, Township of Spallumcheen councillor John Bakker, FireSmart BC landscaping expert Karla Hoffman, Township of Spallumcheen councillor Christine LeMaire, OBWB director and RDCO Electoral Area D director Wayne Carson and OBWB executive director Melissa Tesche.

As summer temperatures rise in the Okanagan, water use goes up, putting pressure on our region’s most precious resource. That’s why the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) is inviting Okanagan homeowners and residents to Make Water Work this summer.

The Make Water Work, Plant FireSmart campaign is a call to take meaningful actions and make small changes at home that have a big impact on our shared water supply.

Take the pledge to Make Water Work, enter to win garden upgrade

The first step to making water work is committing to it. At the heart of this year’s campaign is the Make Water Work pledge, a simple promise to adopt WaterWise actions in your yard.

It gets interesting; everyone who pledges is automatically entered to win a $500 gift card to put toward their garden improvements. A pledge also gives their community a chance to win the coveted Community Champions Award, currently held by the Town of Oliver.

It takes less than a minute and sets you up to make a big impact.

Take the pledge here now.

Explore smarter ways to care for your yard

Here is a fact: the Okanagan has less water available per person than almost anywhere else in Canada. During the summer months, residential outdoor use is the second largest water draw in the valley. It’s a familiar cycle: we want our yards to thrive in the heat, but we also want to conserve water for essential needs like agriculture, fish and firefighting.

That’s where the Make Water Work campaign comes in. It’s not just about using less water; it’s about doing it smarter.

Whether it's mowing smarter—not too high, not too low—watering between dusk and dawn and choosing suitable plants, there are tips and simple tweaks that can be adopted.

Find a comprehensive list of watering tips and tweaks to help you Make Water Work smarter in your yard this summer.

Smart water tips are here.

Explore the plant collection list

One of the most popular features of the Make Water Work campaign is the Make Water Work Plant Collection, a curated list of beautiful, drought-tolerant and FireSmart plants well-suited to the Okanagan’s dry climate.

This collection also highlights FireSmart plant options; those that not only use less water but are also naturally more resistant to wildfires. By planting these, you’re creating a yard that does double duty: conserving water and improving your property’s fire resilience.

Explore the Plant Collection here.

Watch the call to action video

Watch the “call to action” video aimed at promoting responsible water use in Okanagan. This is part of a video series developed by the OBWB to promote the Make Water Work campaign.

Contributed

?Want to help make water work in your yard? Take the pledge and learn more about the campaign. Start here: makewaterwork.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.