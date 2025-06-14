Kelowna's Space Centre Storage celebrating major milestone

Photo: Contributed Brothers Cam, left, and Brett Martyna are celebrating Space Centre’s 40th anniversary.

Not many businesses can say they’ve been around long enough to store everything from cassette tape collections to flat-screen TVs—but Space Centre Storage in Kelowna can.

This year, the company is celebrating 40 years of keeping Okanagan residents’ treasures, tools, and “I'll-deal-with-it-later” boxes and bins safe and sound. From the days of VHS tapes to e-bikes, Space Centre has seen it all—and stored most of it, too. As it blows out 40 candles (safely, far from anything flammable), the team is taking a moment to look back, share why it has had success and celebrate four decades of doing storage the right way.

When asked why they think Space Centre is lucky enough to celebrate this milestone, brothers Cam and Brett Martyna were quick to reply with three key things that they believe has been instrumental in their success: having the best team, fiercely protecting their reputation and keeping it fun.

Some team members have been with the company for decades, a rare feat in today’s job market. That consistency has allowed Space Centre to maintain a high standard of service that customers trust. “We don’t tell them that they have to be great with customers—they are great on their own,” Cam says. “They get excited when they can offer a discount and are always looking out for the customer. They are just really nice people.”

In fact, Space Centre is running a BOGO special the month of June for all new customers, adding to the team’s excitement.

Surviving 40 years is a challenge, but having a dependable strong crew results in the ability to adapt more quickly to change, maintain high standards and build a reputation for excellence.

Reputation isn’t what you do; it’s what people are saying about you. In an industry where trust and security are everything, Space Centre takes its reputation seriously. “You can ruin your reputation in one day,” Brett says. “So in 40 years, the fact that we haven’t ruined our reputation, that we haven’t had one of those days, that’s pretty amazing. Word of mouth in a city like Kelowna means everything.”

The positive reputation behind Space Centre comes from always listening to the customers. Online reviews continue to highlight what is important and what the community is looking for. You can see the difference when people walk into the office, welcomed by a clean and inviting environment. Their decision to become a client is often made on the spot.

With so many customers and so many storage choices, Space Centre recognizes there is no need to pressure or upsell because the inventory has the right storage solution for each unique need. “We help find the right storage option for each person,” Cam says. “With so many different sizes, we can cater to any client’s needs.”

It’s obvious there is an element of fun with Space Centre; you can feel the positive energy when you walk in. While storage might sound like a serious business, the team knows how to keep the energy high and the stress low. “Are we successful because we are enjoying what we do? Or are we enjoying what we do because we are successful?” Cam says. He doesn’t know the answer but does know it is about being happy. And that positive energy translates directly into great service and lasting client relationships.

The “fun” approach is extremely evident in their advertising as well, with the quirky videos promoting the storage facility and MI-BOX mobile storage solution.

“I was told when Brett and I first took over the company from our family that companies these days don’t usually last generations, so don’t mess it up,” Cam says with a laugh. “We’ve stayed true to the foundation of the business and our approach is simple—great people, great service, great days—and that has meant that after 40 years, our doors are still open.”

Learn more about personal, commercial, mobile and RV/boat storage by visiting spacecentresorage.com.

