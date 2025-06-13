Red Barn Winery in Oliver ready to welcome you for memorable ride

Photo: Contributed An Italian-inspired menu will please your palate.

Tucked away in Jagged Rock, Red Barn Winery is open for a new season of bold pours and unscripted moments.

Buckle up for the ultimate ride at Red Barn with a unique tasting experience that starts with a behind-the-scenes look at the production space, ending with a seated flight of four wines from the current lineup. To round things out, Red Barn is serving an Italian-inspired day menu of pizzetta and panino, available Thursday through Sunday.

Tramonto sessions return every Friday with Kristi Neumann being next on June 20. Bring your friends and settle in for live sets from local artists, wine by the glass, and pizzette or panino available for purchase.

This is your season to ride. Come find them on Black Sage Bench Road in Oliver.

In June, Red Barn is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In July and August, it will be open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Photo: Contributed Tramonto sessions bring together live music, food and drink.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.