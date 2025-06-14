Photo: Contributed CedarCreek’s five concert Summer Song Series will start June 25.

CedarCreek’s Summer Song Series is back and invites you to experience the true Okanagan lifestyle.

An evening of exceptional wine, live music, and vineyard views that connects you to the heart of CedarCreek. With sweeping lake views and the warmth of summer sunsets, each concert fosters a deep sense of connection to the land, the community, and the unmistakable feeling of that perfect Okanagan summer evening.

Each event in the series will offer a unique evening that captures the spirit of the season. Guests will be welcomed with a taste of CedarCreek’s newly released 2024 Estate Pinot Noir Rosé—crisp, refreshing, and the perfect introduction to a night of sensory delight.

Throughout the evening, curated wines and specially created dishes from Home Block Restaurant will be available for purchase.

Starting at 6 p.m., seating for each event is first come, first served, allowing guests to choose their perfect spot among the vines, overlooking Lake Okanagan.

Photo: Contributed Concert guests will be welcomed with a taste of CedarCreek’s newly released 2024 Estate Pinot Noir Rosé

The series will begin June 25 with Patrick Gavigan, a soulful performer whose vibrant energy channels legends like Sam Cooke and Stevie Wonder.

On July 9, Jon Bos will return with his signature blend of rock, blues, and country—an audience favourite for his timeless appeal.

Ben Dunnill will take the stage July 23, bringing his innovative jazz-pop style and digital flair to CedarCreek for the first time.

August 6 will feature Joshua Smith, whose intimate, narrative folk songs create a reflective and moving experience.

Closing the series on Aug. 20, Mitch Zorn will deliver heartfelt country storytelling, rooted in his journey from rural B.C. to Nashville and back.