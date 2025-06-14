CedarCreek’s Summer Song Series is back and invites you to experience the true Okanagan lifestyle.
An evening of exceptional wine, live music, and vineyard views that connects you to the heart of CedarCreek. With sweeping lake views and the warmth of summer sunsets, each concert fosters a deep sense of connection to the land, the community, and the unmistakable feeling of that perfect Okanagan summer evening.
Each event in the series will offer a unique evening that captures the spirit of the season. Guests will be welcomed with a taste of CedarCreek’s newly released 2024 Estate Pinot Noir Rosé—crisp, refreshing, and the perfect introduction to a night of sensory delight.
Throughout the evening, curated wines and specially created dishes from Home Block Restaurant will be available for purchase.
Starting at 6 p.m., seating for each event is first come, first served, allowing guests to choose their perfect spot among the vines, overlooking Lake Okanagan.
The series will begin June 25 with Patrick Gavigan, a soulful performer whose vibrant energy channels legends like Sam Cooke and Stevie Wonder.
On July 9, Jon Bos will return with his signature blend of rock, blues, and country—an audience favourite for his timeless appeal.
Ben Dunnill will take the stage July 23, bringing his innovative jazz-pop style and digital flair to CedarCreek for the first time.
August 6 will feature Joshua Smith, whose intimate, narrative folk songs create a reflective and moving experience.
Closing the series on Aug. 20, Mitch Zorn will deliver heartfelt country storytelling, rooted in his journey from rural B.C. to Nashville and back.
Each evening in the Summer Song Series will be an opportunity to unwind, connect with the land and experience CedarCreek at its most inspiring.
Whether you’re discovering a new artist or returning for a favourite, the series offers a chance to rediscover the beauty of the Okanagan summer—one song at a time.
Tickets are available now. Reservations are recommended, as seating is limited and the experience is not to be missed.
This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.