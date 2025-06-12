New West Kelowna lakeside community breaks ground on family-friendly, GST rebate eligible homes

Photo: Contributed Shannon Lynn on the Lake is located in a beautiful part of the Central Okanagan.

Landmark West, UniK-Town Developments and Ace Project Marketing Group were pleased to host a groundbreaking event for Shannon Lynn on the Lake earlier this month. To celebrate, the community has also announced a limited release of homes starting from $589,900.

Featuring a picturesque location on Shannon Lake in West Kelowna, adjacent to the Shannon Lake Golf Course, Shannon Lynn is a community of two-, three- and four-bedroom lakeside townhomes, offering six unique floor plans.

The project has been envisioned as an “everyday getaway” offering prime Okanagan lifestyle in a tranquil, natural setting less than 15 minutes to downtown Kelowna. In addition to close proximity to the golf course, Shannon Lake Tennis Club and local wineries, Shannon Lynn also features a waterfront park and an exclusive 100 foot dock for water sports, as well as easy access to hiking and biking trails.

“Shannon Lynn brings something our region truly needs—affordable homes for growing families,” says Deren Akinci with Ace Project Marketing Group. “These homes have been thoughtfully designed with real livability in mind—spaces where families can put down roots, raise their kids and grow into over time.

“But what really sets this project apart is how it’s been priced—with intention and with an understanding of today’s market. Starting from $589,900, and with 11 homes in this phase priced under $800,000, you’d be hard pressed to find better value anywhere in the Okanagan.”

Notably, most homes at Shannon Lynn qualify for the recently announced first-time homebuyers' GST exemption, which can save new purchasers up to $50,000, making the Shannon Lynn community even more accessible to young families.

To learn more about available homes at Shannon Lynn on the Lake or to book a tour of its presentation centre, visit shannonlynn.ca.

Photo: Contributed Ground has officially broken on Shannon Lynn on the Lake.

