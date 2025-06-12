Main Street Market launches Father’s Day at historic Kelowna location

Photo: Adobe There will be plenty of goods available when Main Street Market debuts on Sunday.

A brand new weekly community market is launching this weekend in Kelowna, bringing together local goods, food trucks and family-friendly entertainment—right on the grounds of one of the city’s most historic sites.

Main Street Market officially opens this Sunday, June 15, at 2041 Harvey Ave., the current home of Kelowna Event Centre and the original location of Kelowna’s first farmers’ and crafters’ market in the 1960s. Its return to this iconic location brings the concept full circle.

The market will run every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the summer. The goal is to revive a strong sense of community while offering a fresh, modern shopping experience the whole family can enjoy.

Visitors can expect a rotating lineup of handmade goods, artisan products, vintage treasures, fresh florals, home décor, baked goods, seasonal produce and locally designed fashion. A curated selection of food trucks and live entertainment will round out the experience each week.

“Back in 1962, this exact spot hosted Kelowna’s first farmers’ and crafters’ market,” says Quinn Perks, co-founder of Main Street Market and Kelowna Event Centre. “We’re bringing that spirit back with a fresh twist. Main Street Market is about celebrating local creativity, supporting small businesses and giving families a place to gather and grow.”

To mark the Father’s Day launch, the market will feature a special superhero-themed kid zone designed to celebrate super dads and everyday heroes. Children can enjoy an exciting mix of activities, including jousting, appearances from superhero characters, a foam party, interactive games and a photo booth—all part of the grand opening festivities.

In addition to the family fun, local barbecue, cold drinks and curated gift options will be available, making it an ideal way to celebrate Father’s Day while supporting Kelowna’s small business community.

Vendor booths are still available for opening day. Booths are $45 per week, and applications are open to local makers, food vendors and vintage sellers. Businesses can apply directly at www.themainstreetmarket.ca.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit the website or contact the team at [email protected] or 778-478-8755.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.