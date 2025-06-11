No age limits, no out-of-pocket costs at Alpha Dental Centre

Photo: Jon Adrian There will be no surprise fees at Alpha Dental Centre when using the national dental plan.

The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) is now open to all eligible Canadians, no matter their age, and Alpha Dental Centre in Kelowna is committed to making affordable, accessible dental care a reality for the community.

Whether you’re a student, a working adult, a parent or a senior, if you qualify for the CDCP, you can now get the dental care you need without paying out of pocket if you’re approved for full coverage.

Alpha Dental Centre honours CDCP fee guide, so you don’t pay

One of the biggest concerns patients have with the CDCP is the unexpected extra costs. Because the government has structured the program around a reduced fee guide, patients may experience additional charges when there’s a difference between the CDCP rates and a dental office’s regular fees.

Alpha Dental Centre has removed that concern entirely. It has chosen to fully honour the CDCP fee guide, which means if you’re approved for full coverage, you won’t pay anything out of pocket.

No surprises, no extra costs.

“We believe affordability shouldn’t come with surprises,” Dr. Kal Dhaliwal says. “Our goal is to make dental care truly accessible, and that means respecting the coverage limits patients are given under the CDCP. It’s part of our commitment to doing what’s right for the community.”

Who’s eligible for CDCP now?

As of June 1, all age groups can apply for coverage, expanding access to thousands of British Columbians who previously didn’t qualify.

To be eligible for the CDCP, you must:

• be a Canadian resident for tax purposes

• have filed your 2024 tax return (and your partner’s, if applicable)

• not have access to private dental insurance

• have a family net income under $90,000

Eligible applicants with lower household income may receive full coverage. Alpha Dental Centre is committed to ensuring fully covered patients receive their care with no out-of-pocket costs.

Dental services covered

Under the CDCP, Alpha Dental Centre offers a full range of essential dental services, including:

• exams and preventive cleanings

• fillings, root canals and tooth extractions

• crowns, dentures, and other restorative treatments

• emergency dental services

Need help applying or renewing?

Once you've received your 2024 notice of assessment, you can apply or renew your CDCP coverage online through your My Service Canada account. If you have any questions or need support during the process, the team at Alpha Dental Centre is ready to help. For assistance call 1-833-537-4342, and for more details and to enrol, visit the CDCP website here.

For more information about Alpha Dental Centre, which is located at 104-2040 Springfield Rd., call 250-763-0004 or visit its website here.

