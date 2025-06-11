Three cool new spots sprout in 500 block of Kelowna's Bernard Avenue

Contributed

A trio of new businesses in the 500 block of downtown Kelowna is bringing energy, creativity and community pride to the city’s retail and hospitality scene.

At Gallery Streetwear, passion meets fashion. Owner Todd Daniels opened the sleek new space after running a pop-up shop just down the street last year. Now his permanent store has become a destination for sneaker enthusiasts across the Okanagan.

“This is a streetwear sneaker shop,” Daniels says. “We carry Tier 1, New Balance, Saucony and On. We’re the only guys in the Okanagan Valley allowed to carry certain exclusive models (of Tier 1).”

For Daniels, this isn’t just business.

“This is deeply my passion, so that people are getting it is awesome,” he says. “The response has been incredible.”

Just steps away is The Nook Cafe and Bar, the newest offering from Raj Oberoi, who first made waves with his West Kelowna location. Encouraged by customer demand, Oberoi brought his vibrant café concept to downtown Kelowna a year ago.

“We’ve been very busy with breakfast, and now we’re launching a lot of new items for locals,” Oberoi says. “We’ll be doing a Happy Hour menu six days a week and offering a dinner menu every Friday and Saturday.”

The Nook proudly sources ingredients locally, from fresh produce to artisan bread.

If your cravings lean more adventurous, 24 Hour Snacks is the place to be. Owner Sushma Dean has created a candy-coloured world of exotic treats and hard-to-find drinks from around the globe.

“We bring in everything that’s rare, trending or viral,” Dean says. “Dubai chocolate is really popular right now. We have Reese’s Peanut Butter and Jelly in grape and strawberry, and M&Ms in peanut butter and jelly (flavour).

“We have Faygos, which is like a soda pop drink that people just love. We also have Vanilla Cokes. It’s a variety of drinks and snacks. Everybody comes in, and they’re mostly very excited, and everyone’s happy to come around.

“We have music playing, we have a good vibe, and we have a great team of staff, which always have great customer service and they’re always happy to help everybody.”

