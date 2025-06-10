Lake Country Optometry offers the community the best in eye care service

Photo: Contributed Dr. Lisa Zhang

When Dr. Lisa Zhang was young, she lived in rural New Brunswick for a few years and saw firsthand how far people had to travel for quality eye care.

Now, a fully trained optometrist and the owner of Lake Country Optometry, her mission is to provide quality eye care to residents of Lake Country through her practice, her store, staff and the specialists she brings in.

“I love science and seeing it really help people," says Zhang, adding she and her staff can give their clients confidence and help with their goals.

The practice, located at 49-9522 Main Street in Lake Country, has served the community for 20 years with Zhang buying it two years ago after working there following her graduation as an optometrist.

Using the latest technology and care methods, Lake Country Optometry is focused on giving its clients not only the best experience when shopping for glasses but also when it comes to dealing with their eye health. Its mission is to deliver evidence-based treatment and up-to-date care.

The experienced and knowledgeable staff give their clients excellent service, from eye exams to help in the selection of new glasses or contacts. The team at Lake Country Optometry goes the extra mile to help their patients have an amazing visit whenever they walk through the door.

A key member of the 10-person staff at Lake Country Optometry is Rich Woodhouse, the optical manager. Woodhouse is a veteran of the optical business, starting as an apprentice in 1981 in Vancouver and moving to the Okanagan 33 years ago. Working at a variety of optical businesses over the years, he described his arrival at Lake Country Optical as coming full circle and he is excited about the future and direction of the full-service practice.

“There are so many options now for people and from a patient’s perspective, there are so many advancements (in eye care),” he says. “This is a fresh start for me.”

As Zhang sees it, being an optometrist is about building relationships, both with her patients and the community. Part of that relationship building for her includes funding a scholarship to help local students with their education, regularly bringing in an ophthalmologist to help patients with eye health issues and being available to deal with emergencies when needed.

With four optometrists on staff, the practice is accepting new patients as it continues to play a role in the community.

So, when it comes to your eye health needs—be it exams, finding glasses or contacts, the latest fashion frames or seeing an ophthalmologist—Lake Country Optometry is the place to go.

For more information, contact Lake Country Optometry on the web at lakecountryoptometry.ca, where you can also book an appointment.