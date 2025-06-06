Okanagan Leisure Rentals makes it easy to have all kinds of year-round fun

Photo: Contributed Okanagan Leisure Rentals has every kind of adventure toy you could want.

You could buy a boat and a truck and a slip and storage space and on and on and on.

Or you could buy a membership with Okanagan Leisure Rentals at a fraction of that cost and get access to even more toys.

The Vernon-based company, which serves the entire Okanagan, is now offering an all-in-one membership that provides access to boats, Sea-Doos and RVs, with plans to expand into ATVs, side-by-sides, snowmobiles and e-bikes.

“This portion really doesn’t exist,” co-founder Aiden Gareau says. “If you do the quick math on what that would cost you to get some of that equipment on your own, you’re talking hundreds of thousands. It’s just not possible.”

The Okanagan Leisure Rentals team spent the last three years building custom booking software—fully integrated into its mobile-friendly website—to support the platform. That is what makes OLR stand out from the rest.

“We really spent a lot of time perfecting the site,” Gareau says. “The idea is that you pop on your phone, and we make it so easy to get out. You’re camping one weekend and boating the next.”

The boat membership portion of the business currently operates in three locations: Paddle Wheel Park on Okanagan Lake, and Kalavista and Kekuli Bay on Kalamalka Lake. Members across the region can also arrange for deliveries directly to their docks and buoys.

Okanagan Leisure Rentals will deliver daily rentals to Lake Country and Kelowna boat launches, and it will go as far as Shuswap, Merritt and Osoyoos for multi-day rentals.

The company sells half- and full-day rentals along with flex passes, which are ideal for those who are looking to spend several days having Okanagan fun. The flex passes currently come in three- and five-day rental options.

The flagship offering, however, is the annual membership. Pricing starts at $7,500 per year for full access to bowriders and goes up to $16,800 for access to all boats and Sea-Doos. The plans can be shared, too, which means the top boating tier can be split to $8,400 per group.

“A day rental for a lot of companies will cost you a thousand dollars,” Gareau says. “You pay a lot for owning a boat yearly, but the reality is you only get to use it for two and a half months.

“If you spent it on a membership, you now have access to a ridiculous number of different options and toys. And as we grow, the whole point is that now you have access to the seasons. In the summer, you’re taking Sea-Doos and boats out, and in the fall and winter you’re able to take out side-by-sides and snowmobiles.”

Included with all rentals are popular add-ons like wakeboards, surfboards, tubes, skis and kneeboards. Members get guaranteed bookings and can choose from multiple locations in their plan. Rental requests are made through the website, which is now live for the summer season.

When it comes to RVs, Okanagan Leisure Rentals offers a wide kilometre range for delivery and is willing to be flexible and work with renters to make their glamping experience happen.

All RV rentals come with all the basic necessities, including a portable barbecue and portable camping stove. There is no extra charge for the items that help bring your experience together, like camping chairs, awning matts and folding tables.

“We want people to be able to get the whole Okanagan experience and have access to all the toys without having the maintenance and hassles that come with owning them. We are a ‘one stop, every adventure’ option for people,” co-founder Michaela Epps says. “You rent with us, and you could be renting a travel trailer for your glamping needs but then also grab a Sea-Doo to get out on the water.”

To purchase a membership or to learn more about Okanagan Leisure Rentals, visit its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.