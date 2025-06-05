Everton Ridge Homes offers peace of mind, transparency and trust

Photo: Contributed Everton Ridge Homes has delivered more than 300 thoughtfully crafted homes across the Okanagan since 2012.

Since 2012, Okanagan-based Everton Ridge Homes has delivered more than 300 thoughtfully crafted homes across the Okanagan, including in West Kelowna’s newest master-planned community, Shorerise, where its show home is now open to the public for tours.

Known for its strong local partnerships, fixed-price builds (what they quote is what you pay), and responsive timelines, Everton Ridge offers homebuyers peace of mind and a building experience grounded in transparency and trust.

Photo: Contributed Everton Ridge quality is well known.

“Our quality consistently exceeds expectations – we take every home to the next level,” says Peter Berzins, sales manager at Everton Ridge Homes.

Each project is a collaboration with skilled local trades and suppliers, resulting in exceptionally crafted homes that reflect the beauty of the Okanagan. From the initial design consultation to handing over the keys, the team remains hands-on and customer-focused every step of the way.

Everton Ridge’s commitment to quality and service has earned industry recognition for homeowner satisfaction – based not just on the handover experience but also on how owners feel a full year after move-in.

Photo: Contributed Everton Ridge is proudly local, working with local suppliers and tradespeople.

Rooted in the communities it builds, Everton Ridge actively supports local initiatives and makes a point of staying connected to the people who live in its homes.

“We’re close by when you need us – and proud to give back whenever we can,” says Berzins. “This is our home too.”

With expansion into new areas underway, more homebuyers across the Okanagan can now experience the Everton Ridge Homes approach: reliable, high-quality home construction paired with a genuinely caring team.

The new Shorerise show home is open for drop-in tours Saturday through Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., or by private appointment. Visit EvertonRidge.ca or call 250-241-9444 to learn more.

YouTube

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.