Deadline for early bird prize in Kamloops Y Dream Home and 50/50 Lottery is today

Photo: Contributed A 2025 Polaris RZR100S Ultimate would provide all kinds of fun. Prize might not be as shown.

They say the early bird gets the worm.

In this case, the last-minute bird still has a chance to get something much better than a worm.

The 2025 Kamloops Y Dream Home and 50/50 Lottery has been underway for a couple of months, but the deadline for the second and final early bird prize is today (Tuesday) at 11:59 p.m. In other words, do not delay if you want to win a vehicle that will promise nothing but fun this summer and beyond.

The prize is a 2025 Polaris RZR100S Ultimate side-by-side. It features compact, 60-inch width and is designed to navigate tight terrain with ease. It also boasts an ergonomic cockpit with an optimized steering wheel position, supportive bucket seats and full doors for enhanced rider comfort. The side-by-side’s value is an impressive $32,220.

You should probably buy your tickets today anyway, because the deadline for the rest of the stunning loot is coming up quickly as well. The final deadline for ticket sales is Wednesday, June 18, at 11:59 p.m.

The grand prize is the dream home, which is a stunning blend of sustainability and style, designed in partnership with the Central Interior chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association and students from Thompson Rivers University. Built to B.C.’s Step Code 4 standard and net zero ready, the home at 3562 Sage Dr. in Kamloops’ Westsyde neighbourhood features sleek architecture, stone and wood accents, and large windows that flood the space with natural light.

Highlights include airtight construction, an insulated concrete form foundation, and high-efficiency heating and cooling systems. Inside, you’ll find vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, three modern bathrooms and a chef-inspired kitchen complete with a gas range and custom cabinetry. The 950-square-foot basement includes a bedroom and full bathroom—perfect for guests or extended family.

In addition to the grand prize home, 2025 Kamloops Y Dream Home and 50/50 Lottery goodies also include luxury vacations, adventure packages, gift cards for Save-On-Foods and Aberdeen Mall, a 2025 Chevy Trailblazer, e-bikes, a private chef and concert experience, a 1.5-carat diamond pendant and more. Tickets are $100 each or five for $400.

The 50/50 draw is also selling like hotcakes, with the jackpot already surpassing a whopping $605,000. Tickets are three for $25, eight for $50 or 20 for $100.

Proceeds from both draws support vital YMCA programs in the Kamloops region.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit the 2025 Kamloops Y Dream Home and 50/50 Lottery website here.

Photo: Contributed The dream home has stunning views aplenty.

