Photo: Contributed Bobcat of Vernon carried the full line of Bobcat machines, as well as parts and service.

Whether you’re a contractor, landscaper or do-it-yourselfer, Bobcat of Vernon has the equipment you need to get the job done.

Locally owned and operated, they are a premier heavy equipment Bobcat dealership carrying the full line of Bobcat machinery, parts and accessories.

The name Bobcat has been synonymous with skid-steers since the 1960s, setting the standard with innovation and quality. Since then, Bobcat’s lineup has expanded far beyond just skid-steers. Bobcat of Vernon offers track-steers, excavators, zero-turn mowers, UTVs, articulated loaders, tractors, forklifts, telehandlers and industrial generators and air compressors. With 80+ unique attachments, these machines can tackle just about any job you throw at them.

Located at 2506 41st Street in Vernon – with dealerships in Penticton and Whitehorse as well – Bobcat of Vernon offers new and used equipment for sale, equipment rentals, parts, servicing and financing.

The rental fleet includes powerful and well-maintained Bobcat skid steers, compact track loaders, mini excavators and a wide selection of Bobcat attachments like brush cutters, broom attachments, and augers.

Photo: Contributed Bobcat of Veron also carries a large inventory of parts for Bobcat machines.

With flexible rental terms, competitive pricing and expert support, Bobcat of Vernon and Bobcat of Penticton make it easy to rent or buy the right equipment for any job.

According to general manager John Angard, who has 24 years of Bobcat experience in the Okanagan Valley, a key to Bobcat of Vernon’s success is its people.

Parts manager Karli Simons is well known in the industry and has 13 years of knowledge and experience to support customers. Alex Heglund, sales manager, is another veteran of the industry with more than 10 years of experience.

The company started in the Yukon 25 years ago, expanding to Vernon and Penticton in 2024. The expansion allowed it to bring its commitment to quality to more communities, cementing its reputation for customer service while strengthening its position as a leader in the equipment industry.

Bobcat of Vernon takes great pride in being your one-stop shop for all your equipment needs. Whether you’re in the market to purchase new or used equipment, rent heavy equipment or need expert service and genuine parts, the company offers comprehensive solutions to keep your projects on track.

With a focus on delivering reliable equipment and customer service, Bobcat supports contractors, farmers, mining companies, government agencies and the general public with the tools they need to succeed.

The company also offers mobile service with three service trucks.

So, when it comes to equipment for your job site, turn to the experts at Bobcat of Vernon because no matter the task, there’s a Bobcat for it.

Visit them online at bobcatofvernon.com, in store, or call 778 475-5551.