Revelstoke has it all when it comes to summer adventures for entire family

Photo: Tom Poole A trip down the Pipe Mountain Coaster will put a smile on everyone's face.

If you’re looking for a summer getaway that delivers high-alpine adventure, small-town charm and epic views at every turn, Revelstoke is calling.

The southeastern B.C. alpine town has earned a reputation for world-class skiing, but its summers are every bit as unforgettable. From the adrenalin rush of mountain coasters and rope courses to mellow days paddleboarding on glacier-fed lakes, summer in Revy is what vacation dreams are made of.

“Revelstoke is the ultimate summer road trip destination,” Revelstoke Mountain Resort communications manager Laura Meggs says. “Whether you're exploring the bike trails, hiking through the alpine, riding the Pipe Mountain Coaster, or simply soaking in the views, Revelstoke offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.”

Revelstoke Mountain Resort, a hub of summer activity and breathtaking scenery, is at the centre of it all, and it will be celebrating its opening weekend from Friday (June 6) to Sunday (June 8).

Take a ride on the famous Pipe Mountain Coaster, where two tracks wind across ski runs, dip through glades and even tunnel through the mountain. Riders control their speed, up to 42 kilometres per hour, making it an exhilarating but family-friendly ride.

Photo: Tom Poole Go on a great hike with the help of the Revelation Gondola.

If you’d rather take in the view at a slower pace, hop on the Revelation Gondola. It whisks visitors up to 5,500 feet above sea level, opening access to a network of hiking trails through subalpine rainforest, alpine lakes and wildflower meadows.

Riders on two wheels can explore RMR’s growing mountain bike trail network, including the legendary Fifty-Six Twenty, a jaw-dropping flow trail that descends the full vertical drop of 5,620 feet—one of the longest in the world.

It should be noted the upper mountain will open on June 21, and the Stoke Climb—the full 5,620 feet—will be operational once the snow melts, which is likely into July. The hiking trails will open on a staggered schedule as they become accessible.

Younger thrill-seekers and families will love the Aerial Adventure Park, a four-storey ropes course with more than 50 obstacles that you can tackle at your own pace.

Beyond the resort, the town of Revelstoke is packed with ways to play.

Paddleboarders and swimmers flock to Williamson Lake, Martha Creek Provincial Park and Wadey Recreation Site, each offering warm water, sandy beaches and stunning mountain backdrops. For those eager to cast a line, more than 200 creeks, rivers and lakes in the area are teeming with cutthroat and bull trout.

Campers can find everything from full-service RV hookups to rustic provincial park sites, with favourites including Snowforest Campground in Mount Revelstoke National Park and Blanket Creek Provincial Park just south of town.

Photo: SeeRevelstoke.com There is always great fishing in Revelstoke.

Revelstoke also comes alive with culture. The REVY.Live Outside series transforms Grizzly Plaza into a nightly music festival every July and August. With live bands, food trucks, dancing and patio seating, the downtown core turns into one of B.C.’s most vibrant and relaxed summer scenes.

Don’t miss the Saturday morning farmers’ markets, where you’ll find everything from local produce and honey to handcrafted art and live music.

After a day of exploring, settle in on one of Revelstoke’s many patios. From locally roasted coffee at Dose Coffee or La Baguette to hearty eats at The Village Idiot, Craft Bierhaus, or Big Eddy Pub, there’s no shortage of great food and cold drinks. Elevated dining experiences also await at spots like Quartermaster Eatery, Woolsey Creek Bistro and the historic 112 Restaurant & Lounge, all of which feature locally sourced ingredients and creative cocktails.

Looking for something unique? Enjoy a craft cocktail at Monashee Spirits, or sip a flight at Rumpus Beer Company, where local brewers bring their best to the table.

So whether you’re chasing thrills at the top of the mountain, paddling peaceful lakes or enjoying music and markets under the stars, Revelstoke truly proves that “Adventure Lives Here.”

More information about Revelstoke Mountain Resort can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.