Mission Hill Estate Winery takes hospitality to new level with guided experiences

Photo: Contributed The team at Mission Hill will provide guided experiences.

Mission Hill Family Estate has set the standard for excellence in Canadian winemaking since 1981. Nestled in the heart of British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, the estate has introduced a new guest experience model to ensure every visitor feels warmly welcomed and cared for.

Explore the estate through guided experiences

Mission Hill is now a guided experience winery. Access to the estate is by reservation only with walk-in guests welcome as availability allows. This approach ensures every visit is personal, peaceful and distinctly Mission Hill, reflecting its commitment to excellence in hospitality.

Guests without a reservation are always met with care. The Mission Hill welcome team will gladly assist with future bookings and same day bookings when available.

The winery’s hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, and its Terrace restaurant is open daily for lunch between noon and 2 p.m. and for dinner between 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Plan ahead to make the most of your time at the estate.