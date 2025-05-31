Time running out to secure Penticton Elvis Festival tickets

Photo: Contributed Get ready to hear all of Elvis' hits at Penticton Elvis Festival.

The King returns to the South Okanagan this summer, and fans from across North America are already getting All Shook Up about it. The Penticton Elvis Festival takes over the town June 27-29, bringing music, memories and high-energy fun for all ages.

It’s Now or Never to get your tickets, too, because they have been selling like hotcakes. The Saturday night headliner show has only a handful of tickets remaining, while the Sunday competition show is nearing a sellout as well.

“The Penticton Elvis Festival celebrates the King of Rock and Roll in the heart of the South Okanagan—bringing culture, community and unforgettable energy to the city,” festival president Mike Schell says.

Once the winner has been named on Sunday, the attention will shift to the Penticton Elvis Festival 2025 After Party-The Ultimate Elvis Experience. It will also be held at Penticton Trade & Convention Centre, which means festival-goers can simply go from the Sunday competition to the after party.

It will be a Graceland-themed cocktail reception featuring the weekend’s Elvis tribute artists, and attendees will also be able to release their inner King.

“It is an open mic for anyone who wants to get up and sing,” Schell says. “They can actually also invite some of the Elvi up to sing with them if they want to do a duet or something.”

Here are 10 more rockin’ reasons to make your way to Penticton this June:

1. The ultimate Elvis experience

The Penticton Elvis Festival is Canada’s largest and most celebrated Elvis tribute event. It's an official qualifying event for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis, meaning you’ll see world-class performers competing for a coveted spot at Graceland.

2. The Kick-Off Party—let the good times roll

Start the festival off right at the Kick-Off Party on Thursday, June 26, which is sold out. The night will feature live performances from top tribute artists. It’s the first chance to dance, sing and get into the festival spirit.

3. Elvis in the park

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy family-friendly performances in Gyro Park all weekend long. With the lake and mountains as your backdrop, it’s one of the most scenic music events in the Okanagan.

4. The competition heats up

Cheer on your favourite Elvis as tribute artists battle it out on stage during Saturday’s official competition rounds, delivering the moves, the music and the charisma of the King himself.

5. The Elvis Gospel Show, a Sunday morning tradition

Wrap up your weekend with the moving and heartfelt Sunday Gospel Show on June 29, featuring inspirational performances by tribute artists in a relaxed and welcoming setting. It’s a highlight for many festival-goers.

6. All ages welcome—a festival for the whole family

Kids, teens, parents and grandparents alike will find something to love, from high-energy shows to food vendors, Elvis merchandise and friendly festival vibes. It’s a celebration that spans generations.

7. Explore Penticton between shows

Whether it’s a swim in Okanagan Lake, a visit to a local ice cream shop or a stroll along the beach promenade, there’s no shortage of fun and relaxation while you're here for the festival.

8. Shop the festival vendors and memorabilia

Pick up a souvenir, vintage vinyl or Elvis-themed keepsake from the many vendors set up near the main stage. There’s something for every fan, from casual visitors to lifelong collectors.

9. Food, drink and local flair

Fuel up between shows at Penticton’s fantastic local restaurants, breweries, and patios—many within walking distance of festival events. From burgers and shakes to gourmet bites, there’s no shortage of options.

10. Celebrate community and the King

More than just a music festival, this is a celebration of community, shared memories and the timeless joy of Elvis. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the music, you’re guaranteed to leave with a smile—and maybe a few new dance moves.

The Penticton Elvis Festival runs June 27-29, with weekend passes and event tickets on sale now. For full details and schedules, visit www.pentictonelvisfestival.ca.

Don’t miss the chance to experience Penticton in full Elvis mode—where the music is legendary and the memories last a lifetime. Learn more and get your tickets on the Penticton Elvis Festival website here.

