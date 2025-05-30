ICBC offers Enhanced Care to support injured customers who file claims

Photo: Shutterstock ICBC’s Enhanced Care helps injured customers with their recovery.

Tia was walking across a Vancouver intersection in November 2022, when she was hit by car. The collision left her with physical injuries, emotional scars and a feeling of uncertainty about what to expect from ICBC.

“Initially, many people advised me to hire a lawyer and avoid dealing directly with ICBC due to the complexity and stress often associated with insurance claims,” Tia says.

But her experience with ICBC’s Enhanced Care model led Tia to a different conclusion.

“To my surprise and immense relief, my specialist has been nothing short of outstanding in his role. His proactive communication, clear guidance and genuine concern for my well-being have been invaluable during this difficult time.”

When an injured customer files a claim with ICBC, they are assigned a specialist to help with their recovery. Tia was introduced to Anish, who quickly recognized that her path to wellness would require additional support.

“Tia was struggling with insomnia and used crocheting as a way to relax,” Anish explained. “She couldn’t bring herself to return to the street where the crash occurred, and her mental health needed as much attention as her physical recovery. For me, it wasn’t just about managing her claim; it was about ensuring she felt supported along the way, too.”

Anish focused on finding solutions tailored to Tia’s needs. He facilitated access to acupuncture, a treatment that helped her sleep and eased her anxiety. Acupuncture is one of several pre-approved treatments, including chiropractic, counselling, kinesiology, massage therapy, physiotherapy and psychological support, available to injured British Columbians during the initial twelve weeks following their crash and beyond when their recovery requires it.

“Anish's support has not only facilitated the claims process but also contributed greatly to my ongoing recovery. He has consistently ensured that I received the necessary assistance and resources, which has been crucial in managing the aftermath of the accident,” Tia says.

Tia is one of the 192,000 injured British Columbians who have been supported by Enhanced Care since ICBC adopted the model in May 2021. Through Enhanced Care, customers have access to benefits including funding for treatments, income replacement, support with activities of daily living as well as equipment and modifications to make their homes and vehicles safe and accessible when their injuries are life-changing.

These benefits are available to help all people living in British Columbia who are injured in a crash, regardless of fault. People like Derek, who was riding his motorcycle just a few kilometres from his home in Prince George when he was in a crash that left him with injuries so serious he spent two months in hospital and faced multiple surgeries since. Derek is now learning to walk again and regain his independence.

“My doctors have told me I’m lucky to be alive,” Derek says. “It’s hard to get through, mentally. The emotional part of my recovery is so difficult, but that’s where Kyle really shines.”

Advanced support and recovery specialist Kyle helped Derek access counselling services, treatments he needed for his physical recovery and a mobility scooter to get around more on his own.

“He’s really responsive, and he’s really kind, and that’s something you really need from the people you’re involved with," Derek says. "I have been looked after very well since my accident. I am able to concentrate completely on my recovery and not worry about anything else. The counselling support did me a world of good at a time when I was questioning whether I was going to continue living like this."

ICBC recently expanded its counselling benefits, so that family members of people who are significantly impacted by their injuries can also access mental health support when they need it. It’s one of the ways the organization continues its commitment to putting customer care first.

Derek believes the change in ICBC’s insurance model, from a legal-based system where customers waited years for court settlements, to a care-based model focused on injury recovery, has also made his journey easier.

“This system puts my adjuster in the position of being an ally and not an adversary. That alone makes great strides in the relationship between clients and their recovery specialists,” he says.

By collaborating with care providers, understanding Derek’s needs and proactively tackling the challenges he faces, specialist Kyle works to minimize any gaps in care that can lead to feelings of isolation or hopelessness.

“It’s about creating a positive program so customers feel supported and don’t dwell on what they’ve lost,” Kyle says. "I take great pride in helping my community. Seeing customers like Derek regain their confidence and rebuild their lives is the most rewarding part.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.