BC Wine Passport will help you save money, support industry at critical time

Photo: Contributed There are many two-for-one offers in the BC Wine Passport.

The award-winning BC Wine Passport, which returns for its fifth season, is more expansive, more valuable and more important than ever for the province’s wine industry.

Created by Kayla Bordignon, a B.C.-based wine entrepreneur and 2024 recipient of the Master Marketer Award from Wine Growers BC, the passport gives wine lovers access to curated experiences and exclusive tasting perks at 129 wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries across B.C.

“This is a huge year for the B.C. wine industry,” Bordignon says. “There were obviously devastating winter events that happened in 2024, and a lot of wineries had to resort to crafting wine in B.C., using grapes sourced from outside of the province to keep their doors open and keep their staff employed.

Photo: UncorkBC Kayla Bordignon launched the BC Wine Passport in 2019.

“This is really the year to buy B.C., support local businesses and sip crafted-in-B.C. wines. These wineries truly need it now more than ever. And this passport is an awesome opportunity to be able to go and visit as many stops as possible this season, while gaining access to exclusive tasting experiences.”

Those who purchase a passport this year will have the opportunity to benefit from approximately $1,500 in savings. Simply show the passport and get the deal that stop is offering, which includes complimentary tastings.

For the first time the passport includes eight stops on Vancouver Island, including Unsworth Vineyards, Averill Creek Vineyard, Blue Grouse Winery, Cobble Hill Winery, Sea Cider Farm and Cider House, Zanatta Winery, Neighbourly Wine Co. and 40 Knots Winery. Unsworth, for instance, is offering a two-for-one vineyard tour and tasting—valued at $45—exclusively to passport holders.

Meanwhile, Oliver’s prestigious Burrowing Owl Estate Winery is participating in the program for the first time, offering a two-for-one connoisseur tasting valued at $30. Phantom Creek Estates, also near Oliver, returns this year with a similar two-for-one seated tasting experience valued at $25. And La Stella in Osoyoos is offering a complimentary tasting for two valued at $20

Each offer varies by location, and some require advance booking, but all are clearly listed at uncorkbc.com, where an interactive map allows users to plan their tasting trips by region, amenity or interest, including family-friendliness, pet-friendliness, picnic areas or wheelchair accessibility.

“You can actually go to the website, click on exactly what you’re looking for, and it will populate and give you the exact route that you need for those different amenities that you’re searching for on that particular day,” Bordignon says.

The cost of the BC Wine Passport is just $75—or $65 for Castanet readers who use the code UNCORKBC—meaning the return on investment is substantial.

“You can pay this off in just three stops and tour all season across B.C.,” Bordignon says. “So if you're planning trips to Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, if you’re going to Lillooet, Kamloops, Shuswap, the Similkameen or all across the Okanagan, there’s someone participating in the BC Wine Passport program.”

Bordignon, who launched the female-founded BC Wine Passport brand in 2019, says the program has grown each year thanks to strong support from both consumers and the industry.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to go out and visit local tasting rooms across B.C. gain access to exclusive offers, support the wine industry and have a great experience,” Bordignon says.

Visit uncorkbc.com to purchase a BC Wine Passport and start planning your summer tasting adventures.

Photo: Contributed The BC Wine Passport unlocks a world of wine and food offers.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.