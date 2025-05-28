Princeton welcoming one and all to premier Canadian animation festival

Photo: Wild Animation Festival The Wild Animation Festival will be held Saturday in Princeton.

Mere weeks after winning an award for marketing innovation, the Town of Princeton is once again going all out to attract the world.

The town will host the Wild Animation Festival on Saturday (May 31), bringing to the community one of the country’s most imaginative showcases.

This comes on the heels of the Town of Princeton winning a 2025 BC Economic Development Award for its “Princeton Welcomes the World” campaign. The town won a BCEDA Marketing Innovation Award for communities with fewer than 10,000 people.

Never one to rest on its laurels, the town is now gearing up to co-host the Wild Animation Festival with Vancouver. The event will feature everything from 2D and 3D animation to cutting-edge virtual reality, stop motion and machine learning, giving creators and viewers a fantastic glimpse into the future. Vancouver’s part of the festival was held last Saturday (May 24).

“The goal of the Wild Animation Festival is to showcase Princeton as an area for artists and inspiration,” Town of Princeton economic development and tourism director Gary Schatz says. “Our location and natural environment are the perfect backdrop to inspire creativity, and we need to share that.”

The theme of this year’s festival explores the diverse beauty of Canada’s landscapes, from crystal-clear lakes and rivers to mountain valleys and the unique flora and fauna that define the country’s wild spaces. These natural inspirations set the tone for both the films and hands-on learning experiences that will be part of the festival.

Attendees can take part in workshops at Princeton Library on Saturday afternoon that will teach portfolio development with Lindsay Knowler, a Toon Boom Harmony expert who’s trained artists at DreamWorks, Disney and Aardman. Also on the agenda is the art of directing animation, led by Douglas De Azevedo Rogerio, known for his work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and high-energy direction at studios like Titmouse.

Princeton Arena will then be the site of screenings, and an artist and animation talk on Saturday night. The doors open at 6:30, and the show will start at 7 o’clock with shorts that explore wildlife and nature. The post-screening discussion at 8 p.m. will touch on the future of animation through a Canadian lens. The festival will also award cash to the festival’s best productions.

The Wild Animation Festival is another shining example of the town’s hard work to attract visitors. The Similkameen community became the Bronze Sculpture Capital of Canada several years ago, and last year it put up banners of every country who had people visit over the previous seven years as part of the Princeton Welcomes the World campaign.

While Princeton is surrounded by natural beauty and attracts adventure seekers looking for outdoor fun, securing events like the Wild Animation Festival shows that it has the mettle to become an arts and cultural hub, too. The bronze sculptures already attract international attention, and now the town is showing it can play a key role in the world of arts as well.

“I would love to see this grow and expand to become an annual event and hopefully one day see entries from some of our local residents,” Schatz says.

Tickets for the Wild Animation Festival can be found here.

