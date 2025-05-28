YMCA's biggest fundraiser, Cycle for Strong Kids, goes this Sunday in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids offers plenty of fun for the family.

The Y’s largest fundraiser will take place this weekend with a ton of activities for everyone to enjoy—all in support of local children.

Returning to Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna this Sunday, June 1, the YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids, presented by the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, will include plenty of family friendly activities. There will be the Kids Zone, sponsored by Unison Jane Hoffman Realty, featuring bouncy castles and activities. There will be photo booths, sponsored by PURKIDS Foundation. There will be the Food and Beverage Zone, and the Wellness Zone, sponsored by Kelowna High Performance. There will also be NHL street hockey and, of course, the largest outdoor cycle class, for which registration is required.

And, to add to the impact, this year’s event also includes an online raffle, with chances to win amazing prizes including flights through WestJet and Air North along with Bryan Adams and Eric Church concert tickets, an Elite Mile wine tour, Rock the Lake weekend passes, a Kelowna Hockey Fest VIP package and more.

All funds raised help low-income children, at-risk youth and families access Y programs to help them learn, grow and thrive.

There will be a ton for families to see and do on Sunday, all by donation.

“We can’t wait to have our community come together in support of local children,” YMCA philanthropy officer Nica Graziotto says. “In addition to being the largest outdoor cycle class in Kelowna, it is a hub of activity for all ages and stages, and it’s a great way for our community members to come together for a great cause.”

Photo: Contributed A WestJet flight is available in the online raffle.

Graziotto encourages people to come check it out and bring their kids down for some fun while introducing them to the idea of giving back to kids their age.

“Families can cheer on the riders, get their face painted, have some food and fun, bounce and play at Cycle for Strong Kids this Sunday, all while making a lasting impact in the lives of local children in our community,” she says.

Graziotto is also excited about this year’s Cycle for Strong Kids Raffle.

“Get your tickets,” she says. “Tickets will only be available until 11:59 p.m. on June 1. We brought this raffle online this year to make sure it is more accessible for everyone, even beyond our community. With flights, wine tours, paddle experiences, resort experiences and great odds, you won’t want to miss out.”

There are multiple ways the community can support and help make a positive impact on future generations:

• Join the party on Sunday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Cheer on the riders and enjoy the Kids Zone, including face painting, bouncy castles, prizes and more, all by donation

• Kids passport challenge; collect stickers at activity stations and enter to win a gift basket

• Buy a raffle ticket and win great prizes worth $10,000

• Donate to a cycle team

• Sign up to volunteer, as there are still a few spots available to get involved

Learn more about YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids, presented by the Payton and Dillon Memorial Fund, and register for the event here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.