Kelowna's Alpha Dental Centre can now help all eligible Canadians get care

By the end of this month, all eligible Canadians—regardless of age—can apply for the Canadian Dental Care Plan, or CDCP, a nationwide program aimed at making essential dental care more accessible for everyone.

Alpha Dental Centre in Kelowna is a proud participant in the CDCP and, more importantly, it is honouring the program’s reduced fee guide—meaning patients eligible for full CDCP coverage will have no out-of-pocket costs.

No out-of-pocket costs, no barriers to care

Many people in the community have delayed dental care—not because they chose to, but because it simply wasn’t affordable. Even when partial coverage is available, the remaining cost can still be a barrier. That’s why the team at Alpha Dental Centre has committed to fully honouring the CDCP fee guide, ensuring that patients approved for full coverage can access care without any out-of-pocket expenses.

“We’re seeing patients who haven’t been to the dentist in years,” Dr. Kal Dhaliwal says. “By removing out-of-pocket costs, we’re giving people the chance to take control of their oral health again. It’s incredibly rewarding, and our patients are telling others. We’ve seen a rise in the number of patients taking advantage of the program.

“The positive response we’ve received is a direct result of our decision to fully honour the reduced CDCP fee guide, ensuring that patients aren't burdened by unexpected costs. It’s part of our commitment to accessible, compassionate care—and it’s resonating throughout our community.”

Who qualifies?

By the end of May, Canadian adults between the ages of 18 and 64 can apply for CDCP benefits, in addition to seniors and children who were already eligible. Coverage can start as early as June 1.

To qualify, you must:

• Be a Canadian resident for tax purposes

• Have filed your 2024 tax return (and your partner’s, if applicable)

• Have no access to private dental insurance

• Have a family net income under $90,000

To remain covered, all current CDCP members will need to renew their eligibility annually. Once your 2024 tax return is filed and you receive your notice of assessment from Canada Revenue Agency, you can renew online, through your My Service Canada account or by contacting Alpha Dental Centre directly for assistance by calling (250) 763-0004.

Services offered under CDCP

Alpha Dental Centre delivers a full range of care under the CDCP, including:

• Exams, cleanings and preventive hygiene

• Fillings, extractions and root canals

• Crowns and restorative treatments

• Complete and partial dentures

• Emergency dental care

Need help applying or renewing?

You can apply or renew online through your My Service Canada account once you’ve received your 2024 notice of assessment. If you have any questions or need support during the process, the team at Alpha Dental Centre is ready to help. For assistance call 1-833-537-4342, and for more details and to enrol, visit the CDCP website here.

For more information about Alpha Dental Centre, which is located at 104-2040 Springfield Rd., visit its website here.

